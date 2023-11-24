Between 2009 and 2020, Bentley customers could order something other than a Continental. The car was named after the famous straight on the Le Mans circuit, Mulsanne. Mulliner helped with the last 30 copies; the same goes for the car you see above. The customer for whom the last Bentley Mulsanne was built was a special one: Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

The queen had the Mulsanne assembled to royal standards. The car received an extended wheelbase and a Barnato Green paint color. The green body received some chrome accents and the 21-inch wheels have been preserved in perfect condition. The engine is the same as in standard Mulsannes: a 6.75-liter V8 that produces 537 hp and 1,100 Nm.

The impressive interior of the royal Bentley Mulsanne

This Mulsanne is even more special on the inside. Of course there is sheep’s wool upholstery and the beige interior is equipped with lots of walnut wood, images of the royal shield and curtains for privacy. On the instrument panel you will find buttons for a blue flashing light, a siren and a megaphone. It makes you wonder if these features were ever used. The buttons are neatly concealed behind a wooden panel.

Apparently the royal family had to transfer a sum of £275,000 to Bentley. That is approximately 310,000 euros. Now the Bentley has been added to the Heritage collection of the British car brand. According to Bentley, the car will join the collection alongside a 2010 Mulsanne and a 2009 Mulsanne Speed. The brand is working on a three-year plan to create ‘a complete family of cars that can describe and explain its 104-year-old legacy’.