In terms of design, there are no changes, since it repeats the same aesthetics of the Google Pixel 7, although with notable improvements in performance, screen and software. Your original starting price from €799 and, best of all, it offers you up to 7 operating system updates. So, at least, you will have your phone updated until 2030.

The Google Pixel 8 has two possible memory configurations, one with 128 GB and another with 256 GB, but always with 8 GB of RAM. Besides, his 6.2-inch Actua OLED display with FHD+ resolution it does not disappoint. And, on the back, we again find a dual camera module.

The best and the worst

Like every smartphone, it has a series of pros and cons that you may like more or less. If you search a 5G phone with WiFi 7, good screen, better cameras and with performance that does not disappoint, then the Google Pixel 8 is for you. It is a mobile phone that has practically everything, so the good thing about this high-end Google terminal is that it does not have many points against it.

However, it does not save you from having a somewhat poor battery. Even though the maximum capacity has improved from the Google Pixel 7 to the Pixel 8, the truth is that the autonomy is still somewhat poor. And the same thing happens with fast charging, which barely offers a 30W speed. It is at the same level as Apple or Samsung, but far from other brands such as Xiaomi, Redmi, OPPO… Even so, this particular smartphone has more pros than cons.

Price range

He Google Pixel 8 price It ranges from 799 euros to 859 euros on the brand’s official website. Basically, the price varies depending on the internal storage configuration of the device. So you could pay one amount or another. Therefore, these are the prices of the smartphone according to its memory. And remember that both configurations have the same RAM:

Google Pixel 8 con 128 GB: 799 €.

Google Pixel 8 con 256 GB: 859 €.

Although, like any smartphone, there are times when you will be able to find this terminal at a better price. For example, on the official website itself there is available at discount. So it drops to €729 for the 128 GB version and €789 for the 256 GB model.

On the other hand, if you want to buy the Google Pixel 8 on Amazon, or in other stores, the truth is that you will find this terminal at the same price or a very similar one. Google is one of those brands that does not usually lower its mobile phones. And when it does, the truth is that the discounts are applied in each of the stores where it is for sale. To give you an idea, these are the prices on Amazon or MediaMarkt:

What operators can you get it from?

The best option to buy the Google Pixel 8 is to do so from the official Google page. Without a doubt, it is the simplest and most recommended way to get this Android phone. And also through other stores like Amazon. And all because it is not available in most operators such as Movistar, Vodafone or Yoigo. We can only find this model in the Orange device catalog.

You can get the Google Pixel 8 with 128 GB from 480 euros and without down payment. With a fiber and mobile rate it is available from 16 euros per month for 30 months in pink. On the other hand, without a fee, this specific model costs 834 euros con Orange. And they also have the 256 GB version in their catalog: €540 in total, €18 per month for 30 installments with a fiber and mobile rate. If you do not want to stay, you can pay €881 in cash.

Technical data

These are the main technical characteristics that await you when you are going to release the top of the range Google Pixel 8: screen, battery, processor, connection, etc.

Dimensions 150.5 x 70.8 x 8.9 mm millimeters Elegant design Weight 187 grams Not very heavy 6.2-inch Actua OLED screen FHD+ resolution and fluid screen Android 14 operating system Up to 7 years of updates Google Tensor G3 processor Great performance RAM 8 GB RAM LPDDR5X Technology Storage 128 GB and 256 GB UFS 3.1 Storage Battery 4,575 mAh 30 W fast charging 50 megapixel wide-angle main camera with f/1.68 High Zone Resolution up to 8x magnification Ultra-angle camera 12 megapixels with f/2.2 aperture Viewing angle 125.8° Front camera 10.5 megapixels with f/2.2 Fixed focus and 95-degree ultra-wide-angle view 5G and Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity With WiFi 7 USB Type C 3.2 ports and Dual SIM Compatible with eSIM Security Fingerprint sensor and facial unlock On-screen fingerprint reader

ADSLZone review

If you are one of those who love pure Android and always have Google’s operating system updates first, the Pixel 8 is for you. When testing this smartphone from the well-known brand, it should be noted that has plenty of power, its screen looks great at all times, even in bright sunlight, and as always, its cameras make you fall in love with it the first time. They can capture every detail.

It maintains the same aesthetics as the previous generation of Google with the Pixel 7, but improves in every way. Plus it comes directly with Android 14 and you will receive up to 7 years of updates for your operating system. Something you can’t find in all smartphone brands.

On the other hand, not everything is positive, the truth is that, although the maximum capacity of its battery has been improved, its autonomy is somewhat poor. And along with its autonomy, we miss a faster fast charge, which finally goes beyond 30 W. Furthermore, if we go back to its photography section, as much as we love its cameras, it is true that a telephoto sensor is missing. But, they are small negative points compared to everything that awaits you as a user with this 5G terminal with WiFi 7.

User opinion

If we take a look at Amazon we can find some of the opinions of users who have already used this Google smartphone. Depending on the website or seller, and even the phone model, you can find some evaluations or others, although the average of opinions on Amazon, for example, values ​​the phone with a score of 4.2 out of 5.

Among the positive comments, after more than a week of testing with the phone, is Alberto’s review on Amazon, which makes his position on the Google Pixel 8 very clear:

«I’ve been with him for a week or so and the truth is that I am delighted.

The only thing I would say is that the charge is not fast, it is not that it is very slow, but if you are used to one of the new ones with ultra-fast charging that in 15 minutes of charging at 60% this falls short

The photos are its strong point so they are wonderful

It doesn’t get hot like pixels. 7. The fingerprint works perfectly and the facial recognition also works great.

It’s not that it’s a mobile that stands out, but if they really give you 7 years of updates and the phone holds up, it could be one of the best purchases you make.’

However, not all reviews are positive, especially when:

«An aesthetically beautiful phone, but slow, with many errors, facial recognition with glasses and low light does not work (my 12 mini recognizes even in total darkness only with the light of the screen), unlocking with the fingerprint most Sometimes it works.

The battery does not last at all with intensive use, especially when charged very slowly. I think €799 is too much, considering that there are smartphones half the price that work better. First and last experience with Google Pixel«.

Similar mobiles

Within the smartphone market there are all kinds of models, so if you have doubts, you can always search among mobile phones similar to the Google Pixel 8. Of course, you have to go high, since being high-end and with all this series of features, you may not find anything outside of Apple, Xiaomi…

This Apple smartphone, which is the most basic of this iPhone series, is the most similar to the Pixel 8. Although, in price, it exceeds it by almost 200 euros with the most basic memory configuration. Even so, it has an elegant design and style, it also comes with a dual camera and a similar autonomy. Besides that it comes with a 6.1 OLED touch panel inches.

In this case, this Xiaomi model already lowers the price somewhat, but it does not disappoint either, its price is below €500. It has 3 rear cameras, 8 or 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of memory, plus its screen is somewhat larger: 6.67 inches with AMOLED technology. However, it has more battery capacity, 5,000 mAh, and a 67W fast charging.

Frequent questions

We answer the most common questions among users that they may have about the Google Pixel 8. To do this, we will see what the frequently asked questions are before buying this smartphone:

What is included in the box?

Inside the box you will find a 1 m USB-C to USB-C Cable (USB 2.0), a Quick Switch adapter and the small tool so you can insert the SIM into the phone.

Can your memory be expanded?

No. This Google terminal It does not have a slot to add external microSD memory card. Therefore, you will only have 128/256 GB of storage available depending on the model you buy.

Is it water and dust resistant?

The device is designed to meet the requirements for the degree of resistance to water and dust, as it has the IP68 protection. Although the specifications on the official website explain that it is not a permanent feature of the phone.

Valuation