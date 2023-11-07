Many customers use virtual cards in order to get rid of physical SIM cards thanks to the operation of the microchips that integrate some smart phones. Among its advantages, allows you to use multiple phone numbers at the same time or buy international plans to avoid roaming. However, you can manage all these functions through the teleoperator’s application.

To continue competing head-to-head against its rivals, Digi, the future fourth telecommunications network operator in Spain, has recently added this option to its portfolio with the aim of increasing the user experience, although it must be taken into account that Every telephone company keeps a list of requirements What you must take into account to be able to request the eSIM.

Frequently asked questions

Every web page with a brand image should include a section of frequent questions to provide customers and consumers with any questions they may have about a specific product. This is a compilation of all the issues that may arise if you do not know how the product works or how to take advantage of it. It doesn’t hurt to look carefully at these types of sections to find out information in a comfortable and simple way so that we don’t miss any important information in the aforementioned small print.

In this context, Digi is no exception and its official website reflects an exclusive statement from all steps to follow to activate the eSIM cardas well as the essential requirements to change the physical card for an electronic one and vice versa.

Requirements to activate the eSIM in Digi

To implement the activation of the eSIM in Digi, it is essential to rmake some settings on your mobile depending on the operating system, whether it is Android or iOS, but you also have to know which terminals are compatible to use the Digi eSIM. Once you have made the relevant configuration and have made sure if your device is suitable, you must access the application GIVE me to continue with the activation process which, of course, is completely free.

In any case, you can call 1200 (if you are a Digi customer) or at 642 642 642 (from another operator) if you have not been able to activate the eSIM. Therefore, if your eSIM has stopped working, you have deleted it or your phone has been stolen, you can always recover it by having a duplicate card. But keep in mind that for the fourth duplicate in the same year you will be charged an amount of 5 euros, and so on. Of course, as long as you are going to duplicate the card you must appear at a company point of sale with the corresponding documentation.

Poor compatibility

As usual, companies are not going to offer you information about the drawbacks of the product because it would dirty its commercial advantage over other rivals. But there are some factors that can affect its management.

First of all, it should be noted that the number of mobile phones compatible with the eSIM that Digi shares in its frequently asked questions section is not very high, except for the Samsung y Apple. Apparently, there are several brands reflected, but very few smartphones benefit when in reality there are many more on the market that support this technology. Therefore, it may be assumed that your mobile phone is compatible but Digi does not offer you that possibility.

Another problem is that by having the eSIM, You can only activate it on one device. In the case of Digi, if you want to use your phone line on another mobile phone, you will not be able to change the card because the SIM will stop working once the virtual one is in operation. This would be solved if Digi had the option to contract the service MutiSim to use two mobile phones with the same line, as provided by Movistar, Orange or Vodafone. But the Romanian company’s only option is to change the eSIM card to the new mobile phone by canceling the old one, that is, by making a duplicate.