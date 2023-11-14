With this roof box the Koenigsegg Gemera is even more practical.

You don’t buy a Koenigsegg for practical reasons and you don’t buy it to cover a lot of kilometers with it. That is why it was extra surprising that Koenigsegg came up with the Gemera in 2020. A ‘practical’ Koenigsegg with four seats. Strangely enough, that only makes the car even cooler.

The Swedes are now making the Gemera even more practical. The Koenigsegg Gemera already had room for four suitcases, but if you’re going on a road trip with four people, that might not be enough. That’s why they are now showing a Gemera with a roof box. Koenigsegg has also come up with a nice name for this roof box: the ‘Gearbox’.

This is of course not a home-garden roof box, because you can usually not go much faster than 130 km/h. Then you might as well go out with a Volvo V60. That is why this roof box can withstand speeds of up to 300 km/h.

This still limits your top speed considerably, because the Koenigsegg Gemera must be able to reach 400 km/h without a roof box. To ensure that you do not accidentally go too fast with your roof box (it could just happen), there are sensors in the roof racks that ensure that the top speed is limited.

In addition to being the fastest roof box in the world, this is also the most streamlined roof box in the world. The roof box only provides 11% extra air resistance, which limits damage somewhat.

This is not the first time that Koenigsegg has thrown a roof box on a car. They previously did this with the Agera R. The top speed of this car was also 300 km/h. The roof boxes of these two Koenigseggs must therefore share the title of ‘fastest roof box in the world’.

