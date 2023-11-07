Veteran developer Raph Koster, former director of games like EverQuest 2, wanted to share some of his predictions for the future of the video game world and does not anticipate good news.

We are experiencing an incredible year within the video game sector in terms of releases. This 2023 has been blessed by an immense amount of great quality games, but beyond that there is a constant worry.

And, despite the good sales and the high quality of the games, the waves of layoffs in development companies, studios, distributors and other companies have left a number of workers without a job within this industry.

Concern about the future of the video game

Nobody likes to see this and many are already predicting that it is just the beginning of a major crisis… One of the personalities who has shed worrying visions of the future has been Raph Koster, the former creative director of EverQuest 2.

In the 30th anniversary edition of Edge (via PCGamer), the developer talked about the cost of producing games based on data obtained from a study carried out in 2018 that indicated that Game development budgets grow exponentially ten times per decade.

“I asked everyone I knew in the industry to secretly tell me their game development budget,” Koster said. And I gathered all the data, inflation adjusted it all, and put it all on a graph.

During those expensive periods, innovation tends to disappear, because the return on investment in innovation in game mechanics is terrible. I’m hoping that in the next ten years we’ll see a platform break of some kind that resets things.

Koster pointed out that he is concerned about the consolidation of games as a service. Although he has worked on them, he says he prefers narrative titles, which have been in crisis due to the management of resources by some of the large companies.

In addition, the developer launched even more worrying speculations, such as the uncontrolled incidence of AIs in the entire creative process or in climate change itself and how energy consumption can make video games niche.

We are going to enter an energy crisis and we may no longer be able to afford video games due to energy consumption, the veteran commented.

What do you think about this dark vision of the future? Will the video game industry manage to reformulate a more stable model? At the moment, in 2023, more than 6,100 jobs have been lost within the video game sector.