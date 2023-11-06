Magikarp is one of the most curious and unique Pokémon that we have in the game. Pokémon universe created by Nintendo almost 3 decades ago. A Pokémon that, due to its low base value in its initial form, has been the subject of relentless memes.

And the truth is that many of them are related also with the appearance of Magikarp, but where does the origin and idea of ​​​​creating this Pokémon come from? To answer this question we have to go back in time to the first Pokémon generation.

Magikarp is a water type Pokémon. It is heavily based on an ancient Chinese legend. One that is many years old and is known under the name “Li yu tiao Long men.”whose literal meaning would be:

“The carp jumps over the Dragon Gate”

This story is based on a weak carp with little power in its world. However I was armed with courage and decided to swim against the current climbing a waterfall to prove his worth. The gods saw such a feat and did not hesitate to give the little carp the favor it deserved: Becoming a wonderful and incredible dragon that would become a legend.

Just like Magikarp, which although it is one of the weakest Pokémon in the game, later becomes one of the most incredible and mythical Pokémon in the entire franchise: Gyarados.

