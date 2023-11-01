The 41st volume of the Dragon Ball manga has received the talent and creativity of one of the mangakas of the moment. We are talking about Gege Akutami, who has participated with everything he has to give us an extremely special cover in the new volume of the manga of the work that Akira Toriyama started.

The author of Jujutsu Kaisen has not disappointed and we have already been able to witness the reveal of the new cover for the next volume of Dragon Ball. A manga that is currently still widely read by the community and kept as a treasure by thousands.

This is the new cover that will fully decorate the manga volume 41. As we can see, the aesthetics of Akutami are very noticeable, and also the essence of Dragon Ball on the same panel. So we can conclude that it has been a very well done job by the author of Jujutsu Kaisen.

Over the years we have witnessed how the world of manga changes and new authors and personalities take on the role and key importance that others had in the past. It is always interesting to see collaborations of this type in which both love and dedication are taken care of.

