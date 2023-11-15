Suara.com – The Ministry of Religion proposes that the Cost of Organizing the Hajj Pilgrimage (BPIH) in 2024 will increase to IDR 105,095,032.34 or IDR 105 million per congregation.

This statement was delivered directly by the Minister of Religion, Yaqut Cholil Qoumas at a Working Meeting with Commission VIII DPR RI at Nusantara Building 5 DPR RI, Jakarta, (13/11/2023).

In fact, Yaqut said that the government had prepared a formulation for the 2024 BPIH charges based on the study process.

As for the details, the 2024 BPIH plan consists of Hajj Travel Costs (Bipih) amounting to IDR 73,566,522.64 and a benefit value of IDR 31,528,509.70 for a total of IDR 105 million.

BIPIH itself is a fund that must be paid by pilgrims when they want to perform the Hajj.

Meanwhile, benefit value is a form of profit from the results of managing Hajj funds through placement and investment.

Then, the total costs also fulfill several components needed by the congregation, such as flight costs, transportation, meals, accommodation, disembarkation and embarkation.

On the other hand, quite a few feel that the planned cost of the Hajj is too high, thereby burdening the community.

Because, looking at the cost of the Hajj from year to year, the public thinks that the increase in 2024 is too high.

The following is a comparison of the cost of Hajj from year to year:

1. The total cost of the 2010 Hajj BIPIH was IDR 34.50 million

• The fees paid by the congregation are IDR 30.05 million

• Benefit value IDR 4.45 million

2. The total cost of the 2011 Hajj BIPIH was IDR 39.34 million

• The fees paid by the congregation are IDR 32.04 million

• Benefit value IDR 7.31 million

3. The total cost of the 2012 Hajj BIPIH was IDR 45.93 million

• Fees paid by the congregation were 37.16 million

• Benefit value IDR 8.77 million

4. The total cost of the 2013 Hajj BIPIH was IDR 57.11 million

• The fee paid by the congregation is IDR 43 million

• Benefit value IDR 14.11 million

5. The total cost of the 2014 Hajj BIPIH was IDR 59.27 million

• The fees paid by the congregation are IDR 40.03 million

• Benefit value IDR 19.24 million

6. The total cost of the 2015 Hajj BIPIH was IDR 61.56 million

• The fee paid by the congregation is IDR 37.49 million

• Benefit value IDR 24.07 million

7. BIPIH’s 2016 Hajj costs total IDR 60 million

• The fee paid by the congregation is IDR 34.60 million

• Benefit value IDR 25.40 million

8. The total cost of the 2017 Hajj BIPIH was IDR 61.79 million

• The fees paid by the congregation are IDR 34.89 million

• Benefit value IDR 26.90 million

9. The total cost of the 2018 Hajj BIPIH was IDR 68.96 million

• The fees paid by the congregation are IDR 35.24 million

• Benefit value IDR 33.72 million

10. The 2019 Hajj costs total BIPIH IDR 69.16 million

• The fees paid by the congregation are IDR 35.23 million

• Benefit value: IDR 33.92 million

11. Hajj costs for 2020 total BIPIH IDR 69,174,167.97

• The fee paid by the congregation is IDR 35,235,602

• Benefit value Rp. 33,938,595.97

12. Hajj costs in 2022 total BIPIH IDR 81,747,844.04

• The fee paid by the congregation is IDR 39,886,009

• Benefit value IDR 41,053,216.24

13. Hajj costs in 2023 total BIPIH IDR 90,050,637.26

• Fees paid by the congregation are IDR 49,812,700.26

• Benefit value IDR 40,247,937

14. Planned Hajj costs for 2024 total BIPIH IDR 105,095,032.34

• The fees paid by the congregation are IDR 73,566,522.64

• Benefit value IDR 31,528,509.70

That is the comparison of the cost of the Hajj from year to year from 2010 to the 2024 plan. Hopefully it is useful and adds to our insight.

Contributor: Damayanti Kahyangan