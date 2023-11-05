Who hasn’t heard of Resident Evil at some point? It doesn’t matter if you don’t like horror games, because the franchise Capcom It is living history of video game culture. Since its birth in 1996, we have had great adventures with Jill, Chris, Leon, Claire, Ethan and company.

We are talking about a saga with more than 25 years of life, arising from the success of classics such as Sweet Home, Alone in the Dark o Clock Tower in the glorious 90s. It is a survival horror with all the letters.

The latest main installment is Resident Evil Village, the eighth adventure that dazzled us two years ago with the help of Alcina Dimitrescu and her daughters.

However, Capcom has also updated the franchise’s classic games, with Resident Evil 4 Remake (released this year) being the highlight… so far.

What’s next in Capcom’s zombie saga? It is rumored that a ninth installment could arrive in 2025, definitively closing the arc inaugurated by Resident Evil 7, a turning point in the saga (as was Resident Evil 4).

If you want to discover this wonderful and long-running horror saga, below we will talk about the different orders and guidelines that you can follow. Prepare for Resident Evil, prepare for absolute terror.

What order to follow to complete the Resident Evil saga?

Chronological order

Tackling a saga as extensive as Resident Evil is not an easy task. Capcom’s survival horror franchise is made up of 16 main gamesincluding original versions and remakes, although you must also highlight downloadable content as a final point to date.

The first game, Resident Evil, was released in 1996 for PS1, Sega Saturn and PC. Curiously, it is not the starting point that we must follow if we play according to chronological order.

That honor belongs to Resident Evil Zero, a Gamecube exclusive prequel which was released in 2002, following the success of the Resident Evil remake on Nintendo’s cubic console.

In addition to the numbered installments (and their respective remakes), deliveries such as Code: Veronica (NOT a spin-off) y ambos Revelations, that are situated between installments of the modern franchise.

It seems to us the best order to face the Resident Evil saga, at least from a plot point of view. Of course, there are two drawbacks that you should take into account.

You will not follow the same pattern on a technical level, but neither on a playable level. That is to say, the jump from Resident Evil Zero (a 2002 game) to the original Resident Evil on PS1 can be very difficult, especially if you are not used to tank controls and fixed cameras of the time.

If it’s not something that particularly matters to you (also be careful with jumping from a classic game to a remake of the first installments), then We recommend you follow this order:

Resident Evil Zero Resident Evil / Resident Evil Remake Resident Evil 2 / Resident Evil 2 Remake Resident Evil 3: Némesis / Resident Evil 3 Remake Resident Evil Code: Veronica Resident Evil 4 / Resident Evil 4 Remake Resident Evil: Revelations Resident Evil 5 Resident Evil: Revelations 2 Resident Evil 6 Resident Evil 7 Resident Evil Village Resident Evil Village: Sombras de Rose (DLC)

Once you finish Resident Evil Zero (the first chronological game), you can opt for Resident Evil Remake (the GameCube original, a game with similar characteristics), its HD remaster or go headlong into the primal horror of the Spencer Mansion on the first PlayStation, which even has a Director’s Cut edition with some changes and new features.

The same happens with Resident Evil 2, Resident Evil 3 and Resident Evil 4, which have remakes on par with the original versions. Actually, You should give both the classics and the new versions a chance because of the differences between them. Perhaps the clearest case is RE3, where there are areas that have been completely omitted.

If you are not convinced by that jump from a newer game to an older onethen maybe you should go with the release order of the Resident Evil games.

Order by release

Although the chronological order is the best to understand the story well, perhaps the order by release date be more suitable for a newcomer to the franchise.

Although you will face time jumps and certain ”inconsistencies”, you will also discover the saga from its origins to the present day, following a linear order at the level of game mechanics.

Your first step should be Resident Evil, the original from 1996, followed by its two sequels available on PS1, Sega Dreamcast, PC and Gamecube (2 is also on Nintendo 64, but it is difficult to find… and expensive).

Before jumping into Resident Evil 4, a turning point in the saga, don’t forget about Code: Veronica (which has an “X” version on PS2 and Gamecube, in addition to the Dreamcast original).

From here on, the only thing you need to be clear about is that Both Revelations are located between the games of the modern trilogy (4, 5 and 6), even though they were released later. Resident Evil 7 and Village are ”a separate story”, with few connections to the main series.

This is the order by release date:

Resident Evil (1996) Resident Evil 2 (1998) Resident Evil 3: Némesis (1999) Resident Evil Code: Veronica (2000) Resident Evil Remake (2002) Resident Evil Zero (2002) Resident Evil 4 (2005) Resident Evil 5 (2008) Resident Evil: Revelations (2012) Resident Evil 6 (2012) Resident Evil: Revelations 2 (2015) Resident Evil 7 (2017) Resident Evil 2 Remake (2019) Resident Evil 3 Remake (2020) Resident Evil Village (2021) Resident Evil Village: Sombras de Rose (2022) Resident Evil 4 Remake (2023)

What is the machete order?

In any franchise worth its salt, there are always alternative ways to watch or play all its installments. Resident Evil is no exception, and facing a saga with so many games (from different eras) is not easy at all.

He release order is suitable for following a playable progression, while those who are passionate about good stories will opt for the chronological orderdespite the technological leaps between games.

But, What if you don’t like retro games? We know that it is not easy to play a PS1 video game nowadays, and to play it legally you need a PlayStation, or failing that a PS2 or PS3.

And not only that, but you will also have to accept the technical and playable leap that advancing in the saga entails. The best example is Code: Veronica, a crucial delivery at a narrative level whose most modern version is the remaster for PS3 and Xbox 360. At the moment, Capcom does not contemplate a remake.

For this, we bring the so-called machete order, which skip all classic installments to the detriment of its remakes, remasters and technically updated versions.

It is the following order:

Resident Evil Zero HD Resident Evil HD Remaster Resident Evil 2 Remake Resident Evil 3 Remake Resident Evil: Code Veronica HD Resident Evil 4 Remake Resident Evil: Revelations Resident Evil 5 Resident Evil: Revelations 2 Resident Evil 6 Resident Evil 7 Resident Evil Village Resident Evil Village: Sombras de Rose

If you love video games from any era, we do not recommend following this order. However, younger players will find it more attractiveand no plot details will be lost given the fidelity of the remakes to the original games.

Everything concludes (for now) with the Shadows of Rose DLC, which continues the plot of Resident Evil Village at the hands of Ethan Winters’ daughter. It is the most advanced plot point in the franchise, even though it is downloadable content.

In this report, we have not only included the main Resident Evil games and their order to play them, leaving out spin-offs and the like. If you are interested in knowing them all, you can take a look at this list where we tell you which are the best and worst within the Capcom franchise.

Resident Evil is one of the pillars of horror in video games. In this report we review the history of scary games, from their origins in the 70s and 80s to the present day… including a mention of the zombie franchise.

Have you played all the Resident Evil games? What are your favorites? Of course, the Capcom franchise attracts millions of players every day, and we hope that in this report you will find a small guide to get started in its terror.