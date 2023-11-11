The commemorative coin of the beginning of the Mexican Revolution of 5 pesos by Francisco Villa, put into circulation in 2008 by the Bank of Mexico belongs to family C that was introduced in 1996 “to complete the change of monetary unit,” explains Banxico.

Like all coins, on the reverse it has the National Shield in sculptural relief, with the legend of the United Mexican States in a semicircle at the top, while at the bottom it also has the garlands in relief.

The coin, on the reverse, has the relief of Francisco Villa on his horse, in addition to his carved name, the $ symbol and the number 5, year of minting, symbol of the Mexican Mint M° and the top reads Centenary of the Revolution.

It has a diameter of 25.5 mm, weighs 7.07 grams and its edge is smooth, that is, the edge.

Banxico describes the Francisco Villa coin as a bimetallic coin, made up of two alloys: the central part of bronze and aluminum; and for the stainless steel alloy perimeter ring.

Francisco Villa’s 5 peso coin that is worth up to 120 thousand pesos through platforms such as Mercado Libre.

