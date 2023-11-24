The most chic car today is a Urus S. A car that is not as politically correct as. Well, is there anything that is politically incorrect these days?

This week we were allowed to vote, as is often the case. Unlike all the other tests, there was a truly surprising result. This of course led to a lot of consternation. How can so many people vote for the PVV? We Dutch allow everyone to have their own opinion, as long as it matches our own. If you have a different opinion, according to those who think differently, you are misinformed or you do not understand. In any case, it was fun to see all those sour heads bumbling on the NPO. It’s democracy you have to deal with.

In any case, it came as no surprise to car enthusiasts. On the day that the Audi TT goes out of production, the Netherlands’ most famous Audi TT driver becomes the winner of the elections, which simply cannot be a coincidence.

St. Hunt

Mansory products can also often count on very special – often disapproving – reactions. We can’t say fast enough how much we disapprove of these types of projects, can we? And yet the tuner still exists. In fact, they are doing very well. While many tuners are going under these days, Mansory is still with us. So it is popular, but no one dares to admit it because they are afraid of being publicly slaughtered.

Apologies for the much too long introduction. We also have a car that we need to treat. It is a real Mansory Venatus S. There was already Venatus, which is an extra thick and fast variant of the Lamborghini Urus. The Venatus S logically goes a step further. This time we’re going to look at what it is, not so much what we think of it.

The basis is the Lamborghini Urus S of the new model year. Of course, carbon fiber is the magic word. Think of the hood, the roof and the spoiler. There is also a body kit that provides just a little more presence. The front of the car is just like the head of Dion Graus: recognizable from thousands and a combination of aerodynamic and flamboyant.

The most chic car simply has 900 hp!

The engine has of course also been thoroughly overhauled. The 4.0 V8 biturbo engine now produces 900 hp and 1,100 Nm. This puts you ahead of most neo-liberals, because in 2.9 seconds you reach 100 (km/h, not seats) and the top speed is 325 km/h. It is not known what the emissions are, but that is no longer relevant today. Finally, there is a new sports exhaust, which is more present than Martin Bosma at a committee meeting. Sports exhausts are often like wind: from someone else it is disturbing, but if it comes out of your backside, you like it.

The interior of the most chic car today has also been thoroughly overhauled. There is a starry sky with glittering white stars and the five seats have mint green leather. In fact, the entire interior is greener than Ons Geert’s party program.

So if you want one, you’ll have to rush to the nearest Mansory dealer. They are only going to build 9 copies of the Venatus S. Don’t be surprised if you later come across specific parts of this Venatus S in the Mansory brochure. That chance is greater than Sander Schimmelpennick returns to Twitter.

