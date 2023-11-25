loading…

MINSK – The 336th Rocket Artillery Brigade of the Belarusian Army took delivery of the first batch of upgraded Polonez-M multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS). With the system’s impressive firepower and range characteristics, the Polonez-M was then compared with similar platforms belonging to the United States (US): HIMARS and ATACMS.

The following are the specifications for the MLRS Polonez-M

Launched at the Victory Day parade in Minsk on 9 May 2015 and put into service by the Belarusian Armed Forces a year later, Polonez is a unique Russian-allied multiple launch rocket system designed for precision strikes against enemy and armored vehicle accumulations, command posts, depots. ammunition, airfields, etc.

The Polonez was developed by the Belarusian Precise Electro-Mechanics Plant, a state defense company that, among other things, specializes in research and development and the production of rocket artillery and modern ammunition.

The MLRS Polonez fires 301 mm caliber rockets, and can attack up to eight targets simultaneously over an area of ​​up to 400 square kilometers.

The Polonez rocket is guided by an inertial navigation system with satellite correction, and has an effective firing range of 200 km for the base model, and up to 300 km for the upgraded Polonez-M. The rocket is 7.26 meters long and weighs 750 kg when launched, and is equipped with a 140 kg high-explosive high-explosive warhead/fragmentation warhead.



After launch, the spent solid propellant rocket engine will descend, with the warhead descending towards its target at a speed of 700 meters per second at an angle of up to 80 degrees in the terminal stage, this high speed, combined with small reflective surfaces, makes them very difficult for defense systems to intercept air and missiles.

The Polonez rocket has a factory circumferential error probability (CEP) of between 30 and 45 meters when fired at maximum distance, although testing in 2016 showed an accuracy of between 1.5 and 10 meters. The minimum firing range of the base Polonez is 50 km, and 120 km for the Polonez-M.

The Polonez launcher uses the MZKT-7930 8×8 high-mobility heavy chassis made by the Minsk Wheeled Tractor Factory, modifications of which are also used to carry a variety of Russian missile platforms, from the Iskander missile system and the Bal coastal defense system to the Uragan 1M MLRS, radar, bridgelayer and other support equipment . The trucks have a top speed of up to 70 km per hour on the highway, and a range of up to 1,000 km.