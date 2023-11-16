JBL has just announced the launch of its new turntablehe JBL Spinner BTa unit that, in addition to allowing you to listen to your classic vinyl collection, will give you the opportunity to send the sound to more modern systems thanks to technology Bluetooth Which incorporates. The equipment is now on sale, so you can have it for Christmas, either to set the scene for dinner or to give it as a gift.

A wireless record player

Although there are already solutions of this type on the market, it is the first to arrive in the JBL catalog. It is a unit that has a quite attractive design capable of reproducing at 33 1/3 rpm (LP) y 45 rpm (EP), with aluminum plate and toner and orange or gold finishes depending on the version.

One of its characteristics is that it mounts a removable head, thus allowing it to be replaced and updated over time. In addition, the transmission system is made by belt, at the same time that the motor mounts an optical sensor so that the reproduction is perfect.

High quality wireless audio

The most purists will see this type of wireless models as the real devil, but the truth is that today’s technology allows us to achieve quite high wireless audio quality. The secret will be in the AptX-HD encodingwhich does not compromise the sound quality when we link the turntable with a wireless speaker.

Built-in preamplifier

If there is something for which this model stands out, it is because it includes an integrated phono preamplifier with which to connect an analog output directly, but also for the quality of construction, since it has aluminum parts and a very stable body with a total weight of 5.3 kilosallowing it to maintain stability while rotating.

It includes a second replacement cartridge (Audio Technica ATN3600L), and the tonearm has counterweight and adjustable anti-slip.

Where to buy

The JBL Spinner BT is now available through the JBL website in an orange finish, however, the model with gold trim is not available at this time. The price for both units is 399,99 eurosand the estimated delivery date is 3 to 4 days from the time of purchase.

If you were thinking about how to continue taking advantage of your vinyl and not miss the opportunity to use those wireless headphones that you are going to buy on Black Friday, this turntable model is perfect for you.

