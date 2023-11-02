loading…

Hamas tunnels are the biggest challenge in the land invasion of Gaza. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari regularly reminds Israel that the war against Hamas in Gaza is being fought from “air, sea and land,” but he missed one important arena.

This will likely come into focus as Israel sends its troops deeper into the Palestinian enclave: a vast network of underground tunnels built by Hamas.

According to Fox News, according to those who closely monitor the Iran-backed terror group, as well as the confessions of its own leaders. Hamas has built an underground system some 300 miles long that runs beneath civilian homes, schools and hospitals in urban areas of the Gaza Strip.

And for the past three weeks – since its forces carried out a massive and brutal terrorist attack on Israeli territory on October 7 – Hamas’ leadership, both political and military, has been safely holed up there as Israeli fighter jets pounded the region from above.

Meanwhile, here’s the whole point of fighting an enemy hiding in a maze of tunnels — you don’t want to send troops down there.

“The place is very dark, crowded and cramped. And you immediately lose your bearings. You completely lose your sense of time,” said Daphne Richemond-Barak, an Israeli military analyst and author of Underground Warfare, as reported by NPR. The Israeli military had taken him to a Hamas tunnel that runs from Gaza to southern Israel.

“They are damp and suffocating. “So when you walk in it, you will definitely be disoriented, but also very scared,” he added.

Hamas claims to have 300 miles of tunnels in Gaza, an underground complex that effectively functions as a multi-purpose military complex. According to Israel, the underground chamber includes military quarters, sleeping quarters, as well as rocket manufacturing and storage workshops.

The Israeli military has extraordinary firepower compared to Hamas. But the group’s underground routes run through Gaza and are designed to allow Hamas fighters to quickly surface and attack Israeli forces without warning.