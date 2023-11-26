The X-Men and the Inhumans have more differences than it seems and here we tell you everything.

The X-Men and the Inhumans are two highly recognized groups of superheroes in Marvel Comics.

Join the conversation

Both the X-Men and the Inhumans are one of Marvel’s most popular hero groups and they have very relevant characters from the franchise, like Wolverine or Black Bolt. Well, for years, both factions have been compared due to the similarities they have in various aspects, but the truth is that they have many differences that They make them special and authentic.

These distinctions make the Inhumans and the X-Men have different visions and attitudes towards life and the world. For this reason, in this article we analyze what are the most important differences between these two sides of very famous superheroes.

The origin of the Mutants is not the same as that of the Inhumans

The great difference between the Inhumans and the X-Men It is its origin and its relationship with humanity. The Inhumans are a race artificially created by an extraterrestrial civilization and They obtain their powers through a process voluntary and controlled, while Mutants are a natural branch of human evolution that develop randomly and unpredictably. The Inhumans have a own culture and traditionwhile the X-Men come from diverse backgrounds and nationalities.

The Inhumans: an isolated and hierarchical society

The Kree, an alien race, They genetically modified a group of humans primitive millions of years ago. In this way, they inserted a gene that gave them the ability to obtain superhuman powers when coming into contact with the Terrigen Mists, a substance of Kree origin. These modified humans called themselves the Inhumans and separated themselves from the rest of humanity. In fact, they created a secret and isolated society, ruled by a royal family and a class of genetic scientists called the Alpha Geneticists. Inhumans are classified into two categories:

Attilanos: They are those who live in the hidden city of Attilan and voluntarily undergo Terrigenesis. They also have a very diverse physical appearance, as some may have animal features or deformities. The Attilans have their own culture, based on the worship of their ancestors and the Terrigen Mists, which they consider sacred.Finished: They are normal humans who possess the inhuman gene without knowing it, and who transform when they come into contact with the Mists. The Nuhumans do not have an Inhuman culture or upbringing, and often live among humans or are recruited by the Inhumans to integrate into their society.

The X-Men: an oppressed and persecuted minority

A group of humans evolved differently from the rest due to a natural genetic variation. This mutation gives them superhuman abilities when the X gene is activated during adolescence. Therefore, They belong to the mutant race, which is seen as a human subspecies that has suffered persecution, rejection, and violence from normal humans. The X-Men are classified into two categories:

The superior man: They are classic mutants, who have varied powers and sometimes very distinctive physical features.The superior wise man: They are enhanced mutants, who have been artificially modified by other mutants or by organizations such as Weapon X or Project Nimrod. These mutants have more advanced powers and sometimes lose part of their humanity.

The X-Men are a group of mutants who fight for peaceful coexistence between humans and mutants, following the dream of Professor Charles Xavier, the founder of the School for Young Talents.

Culture and the use of powers

The Inhumans and the X-Men have opposing views on its origin and his destiny. While Inhumans believe that their powers are a gift and a duty given to them by their genetic inheritance and its contact with the Terrigen Mists, the X-Men think of their powers as a problem and an opportunity posed by their own identity and place in the world. The Inhumans submit to rules and customs that give them cohesion and meaning as a people. The X-Men they resist some rules and discrimination that takes away their value and freedom as individuals.

Evidently, both groups are important because they contain some of the best Marvel characters, as well as memorable villains from the franchise that give meaning to the stories.

Join the conversation