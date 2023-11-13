There are many Tarantino’s unscrupulous characters, but for him this is the best.

Bill, Calvin Candie, Hans Landa and Mr Blonde / Tarantino Villains

Join the conversation

One of the characteristics of the cinema of Quentin Tarantino has always been to write charismatic characters who set their films on fire every time they appear on the screen. From the beginning she has shown her passion for creating antagoniststwisted, cold, brutal personalities, and always with a nuanced sense of humor. Quentin is also a fan of dialogueto use them as a resource to explain these characters and tell us exactly what they are like and how they want you to see them.

Many of the nuances that can be distinguished and enjoyed in Quentin’s antagonists are found immersed in dialogues. An element that is promoted with the use of its famous subjective shots, with which it places you right in front of the characters so as not to lose detail of their expressions and make you feel like one more inside of the scene.

However, one of the keys to creating the perception you are looking for from your antagonists is to surround them with a excessively ruthless environment where he does not skimp on using the most brutal violence you can see. Tarantino’s productions would not be the same if at some point in the film the narrative line were not broken with a intense scenedrama and, why not say it, a lot of blood.

Tarantino’s gift for creating antagonists

Tarantino began to have recognition as a director from the beginning, with Reservoir Dogs (1992) He already presented his way of making films and what the profile of his antagonists would be like. Mr Blonde, is a criminal professional who ends up losing control and showing himself to be a ruthless and unstable killer. In Kill Bill, the villain (Bill)is described to us from the first installment as a violent and invisible supernatural force, however, he ends up being shown as something very different, an old man who will have a moving end.

Tarantino’s filmography has numerous antagonists of this style who have become mythical movie characters. From a charismatic arms dealer (Ordell Robbie in ‘Jackie Brown’)going by a fugitive transported to be executed (Daisy Domergue in ‘The Hateful Eight’) until a serial killer (Stuntman Mike in ‘Death Proof’). All of them have enough personality to become great Tarantino characters, however there are two that have stood out above the rest.

There are many unscrupulous Tarantino characters, but for him this is the best

Since the departure of Django Unchained (2012)many fans of the filmmaker place Calvin Candie (Leonardo Dicaprio) at the top of Quentin’s villains. For many, Di Caprio gives one of his best performances playing the owner of a Mississippi plantation, a brutal landowner who without scruples He runs his company based on slavery and barbarism. The actor himself commented on the difficulty of playing such a narcissistic, cruel and evil character.. But in the end, if there is something that characterizes Di Caprio, it is his commitment to each role and character he brings to life.

The most remembered scene of the interpretation of Di Caprio in this movie, it’s the one where Candie cuts his hand and wipes his blood on Broomhilda’s (Django’s wife) face. It was later revealed that none of this was in the script, and that Di Caprio had continued with the scene after accidentally cutting himself off by improvising the cruel scene entirely.

However, none of the characters named above would receive the director’s long-awaited recognition as the best antagonist of his films. If anyone had to be awarded, it is the dreaded one. SS Colonel Hans Landabrilliantly performed by Christoph Waltz. All of the previous performances, including Di Caprio’s impeccable performance, live in the shadow of Quentin’s favorite villain, Hans Landa. This is what Tarantino said:

Landa is the best character I have written and will ever write.

And the performance of Waltz in Inglourious Basterds (2010)apart from giving him his first Oscar (the second would come to him coincidentally with his role in Django), It has been a before and after in Tarantino’s cinema. An egocentric, intelligent, cunning, calculating and unscrupulous character who was born to be played by Waltz as two inseparable elements, one would not exist without the other.

An exaggeratedly complex character that even Tarantino himself feared he would not be able to capture in the film because he could not find the ideal actor. But he found it, and thanks to that, today we have one of the best antagonists in the history of cinema and Tarantino’s career. You can watch this movie on Netflix.

Ver ya and Netflix

Join the conversation