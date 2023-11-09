PS5 players have wanted to highlight which is the best game that has come to PS5 to date and they seem to have it quite clear.

Join the conversation

PS5 is facing a lack of exclusive games that is causing some concern in the gaming community. However, the console continues to advance at a good pace with more than 46 million units sold worldwide, on the verge of launching PS5 Slim and PlayStation Portal during this month of November. Even so, really powerful titles have arrived on Sony’s next-generation console and gamers They wanted to choose which one is the best of them to date, with a clear winner.

Through the Reddit forums dedicated to PlayStation, users have wanted to discuss which one is the most successful game that has come to PS5 to date and God of War Ragnarok has been the one to take such an honor. The work of Santa Monica Studios has received numerous praise from the PlayStation community, ensuring that it is light years away from any type of title that has landed on the console so far. “I bought a PS5 to play Ragnarök after having played GoW on PC. God of War is on a different level than the rest“, were some of the opinions that the players have expressed through the publication.

Therefore, it seems that the adventure of Kratos and Atreus has managed to conquer PS5 playersso we will have to wait to see if there is any game capable of beating God of War Ragnarok as the best PS5 game to date.

Bloodborne II could be in development for PS5

First, There are few names capable of rising above God of War Ragnarok right now, so The Last of Us Part III would emerge as the main candidate to become the best PS5 game to date. Nevertheless, if one of the latest rumors comes truethere could be another contender: Bloodborne II. This is because FromSoftware would have started the development of Bloodborne II exclusively for PS5, although seems unlikely let it be so.

What does seem to gain more strength in recent days is the possibility that Bloodborne will have a movie, so we will have to be very attentive to any type of information in this regard.

Join the conversation