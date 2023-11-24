One Piece has once again taken first place on the podium, confirming its supremacy.

Over the years, it has been seen that There are more and more projects that Weekly Shonen Jump has been publishingwhich have managed to become some of the most popular and read of all timehaving an overwhelming receptivity that is reflected in the number of readers who enjoy the mangas in this publishing house.

Among the wide variety of mangas that are serialized in Weekly Shonen Jump, There is a select group that frequently takes the podium.since their enormous popularity has allowed them to be in the top positions of this publishing house, which has led to SHUEISHA ending its annual serialization reveal which works were the most viewed and popular of that season.

In fact, it has recently been revealed Shueisha’s ToC classification or ranking in which it reveals Which work was established as the best manga of the year and, as expected, this year one of the most popular and acclaimed works of all years has once again won the podium, confirming its supremacy.

One Piece has been established as the best manga of 2023

As we have mentioned, there are more and more works thatchapter after chapter, have gained enormous popularity, as they have kept readers hooked, who They constantly tend to choose their favorites week by weekwhich has led to a fight between these series to see which one is consecrated at the end of the season as the best manga of the year.

Likewise, everything seems to indicate that The results of this year’s Weekly Shonen Jump ToC are already knownconfirming which manga was established as the best of 2023, since this year has been full of surprises regarding some works, so this ranking could surprise viewers.

In fact, recently, through X, the user @mangaxrepublic ha shared the results of Weekly Shonen Jump 2023 Wrappedthe ranking that shows which were the most popular mangas this year.

WEEKLY SHONEN JUMP 2023 WRAPPED | Yearly Average ToC Ranking The magazine year has ended! So it is time to go over what 2023 brought us. This thread will look back at the yearly ToC performance of every series and some interesting stats. Hope you find this interesting! pic.twitter.com/WODlkiLtQE — NᴇᴢNezu (@mangaxrepublic) November 22, 2023

In this ranking it can be seen that, One Piece, the work of Eiichiro Oda, has been established as the best manga of 2023confirming its supremacy again, since year after year he usually retains this acclaimed title by frequently occupying the first pages of Weekly Shonen Jump. Likewise, in second place is Sakamoto Days and in third place is Jujutsu Kaisen, being the three most popular works of this year.

It’s no surprise that One Piece took first placesince this work is one of the best shonen manga in history, with a premise that has captivated millions of followers for years and that, to this day, its plot continues to generate a lot of interest in readers who have been enjoying the adventures of Luffy and company.

One Piece’s supremacy is evidentsince despite having exceeded a whopping 1,000 chapters, This story continues to arouse great interest in readerswho have passionately enjoyed the different arcs of this series, which have been full of wonderful moments that have set precedents in the plot.

It is necessary to highlight that This has been one of the best years for the One Piece franchisesince this IP managed break several milestones on its different platformssince the manga has been revealing great enigmas that will change the series completely, and on the one hand, the anime is quickly making its way to start one of the most important arcs of the work.

In addition to this, The live action of One Piece has managed to break the bad streak that the live adaptations of the anime hadbecoming the most viewed and with the best receptivity in history, this being a great milestone that confirms that On any platform, Eiichiro Oda’s franchise demonstrates its supremacy and popularity.

