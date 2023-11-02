We have news that is related to the promising WarioWare: Move It! It has been confirmed after the June Nintendo Direct announcement and the September Direct trailer.

WarioWare: Move It!

We already knew a while ago that Charles Martinet He will not provide the voice of Wario in this installment either., just as he will not give it to Mario and Luigi in Super Mario Bros Wonder. Now we bring you its average score on Metacritic: this is 75/100which indicates that it has left the press quite satisfied.

Remember that at Ruetir.com we also already share our analysis. The game will be released on Nintendo Switch tomorrow November 3, as we mentioned previously. Pre-orders for this exciting game are now available on the Nintendo eShop, offering players the chance to secure their copy and anticipate the excitement to come in WarioWare: Move It!

The title promises an interactive and exciting experience that takes full advantage of the movement and fun capabilities of the Nintendo Switch Joy-Con controllers. We’ll have to see what it’s like to finally play it on the console!

