Despite YouTube’s continued popularity, the platform is facing a possible price increase in several countries, reflecting a global trend where users are trying to pay for subscriptions to stop watching ads. However, what has recently attracted attention is not this possible rate change, but the slowdown in video loading, which Google itself recognized is generated by them by force, creating discontent among users.

Users on Reddit shared experiences on Monday, reporting that YouTube loaded faster in certain browsers, especially Google Chrome compared to Firefox and Microsoft Edge. YouTube was even shown to include an artificial five-second loading time for non-Google browsers. Given Google’s ownership of YouTube, there was initially speculation about an attempt to favor Chrome. However, the search engine giant has responded quickly, attributing the slow loading to its attempt to get ad blocker users to switch to its Premium service.

You can read: YOUTUBE lowers requirements to earn money on the platform and launches a new partner program to compete with TWITCH

In an official statement from YouTube sent to the Android Authority site, they indicate that: “To support a diverse ecosystem of creators globally and allow billions to access their favorite content on YouTube, we have launched an effort to urge viewers with ad blockers enabled to allow ads on YouTube or try YouTube Premium for an ad-free experience.”

“Users who have ad blockers installed may experience suboptimal viewing regardless of which browser they use,” a YouTube spokesperson said in the statement.

The community suggests this is happening, because YouTube is clearly considering blocking ad blockers entirely. And the last part of the statement almost confirms that, as YouTube is now actively trying to persuade users with ad blockers to pay for Premium, deliberately creating a poor experience for these users. Something that has been commented on social networks like X/Twitter by several people, such as a user what does it say: “Youtube self-sabotages its own site to slow down rendering, just to counter adblock extensions, crazy.”

While other users also share this surprise, leaving posts also demonstrating clear annoyance, saying that “this is simply illegal or disrespectful” or directly attacking Google’s decision, claiming that “this is stupid.”

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / Threads / Instagram / Discord