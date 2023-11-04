Suara.com – Suara.com – Nisa Kindeflix’s profile and IG have recently been in the spotlight of netizens after sharing educational content via the Kinderflix YouTube channel. In fact, it’s not just the content that’s interesting, Nisa Kinderfilx’s visuals also attract attention.

Many netizens are wrongly focused on seeing Sis Nisa’s beautiful and adorable visuals. In fact, quite a few young people were made crazy by Sis Nisa. So, who exactly is Sis Nisa Kinderfilx?

So, for those who are curious and want to get to know her figure, see the following profile and IG of Nisa Kinderflix, summarized from various sources.

Nisa Kinderflix’s profile and IG

Sis Nisa Kinderflix or whose full name is Anisa Rostiana was born in 2000 in Bandung. That means, currently Sis Nisa is 23 years old. At a relatively young age, Sis Nisa already has an impressive track record.

Sis Nisa was a student at Maranatha Christian University majoring in Psychology, class of 2019. Sis Nisa also studied at Angkasa Lanud Husein Bandung High School.

Currently, Sis Nisa is focusing on creating educational content for children through the YouTube channel Kinderflix – Learning Videos for Toddlers. This content is not only interesting for children, but also adults.

Before focusing on being a YouTuber with educational content specifically for children, Sis Nisa worked related to her field of education. One of them is that he was once a Lecturer Assistant (Asdos).

Apart from that, Sis Nisa has also participated in an internship program at the State Property and Auction Services Office (KPKNL) as HRD staff. Sis Nisa has also been a Guidance Counseling teacher for 2 months at MTS Misbahunnur Bandung.

After Sis Nisa’s name went viral because of her YouTube content, many netizens were curious about her Instagram account and wanted to follow her. Nisa’s Instagram account is @anisaros.

On his Instagram account, which has tens of thousands of followers, he only has 2 posts. This post was also flooded with comments from netizens who admired Nisa’s content and her beauty.

That's a review of Nisa Kinderflix's profile and IG, which has recently been hotly discussed by netizens because of its interesting educational content.

