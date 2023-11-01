loading…

US bases in Iraq and Syria are frequent targets of attacks. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – A drone attack on a US base in Syria was foiled on Wednesday (1/11/2023). This shows that the conflict in Gaza will have a broad impact on Iraq and Syria, where many US military bases are located in both countries.

“Two drones targeting Syria’s al-Tanf area were disabled or destroyed by the base’s defense system,” an Iraqi government source told Reuters.

According to Fox News, this thwarted attack occurred when US and Coalition troops at Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve (CJTF-OIR) installations in Iraq and Syria were attacked at least 27 times between October 17-31.

Of these attacks, 16 occurred in Iraq and 11 occurred in Syria. The attacks included a mix of drones and one-way attack rockets.

Most of these attacks were repelled by military force and most failed to achieve their targets, thanks to solid defenses. A US contractor died of a heart attack, when warned of an attack. Several other injuries were reported.

Defense officials said Iranian forces were believed to be supporting the attack.

Senior US officials, including President Biden, Vice President Harris and Secretary of State Antony Blinken have discouraged Iran from getting involved. They also vowed retaliation if US troops were deliberately targeted but have not specified what action they will take.

The US has deployed an aircraft carrier group and other forces in the Mediterranean Sea and sent an additional 300 troops on Wednesday.

