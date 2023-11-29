loading…

Israel has full support in the war against Hamas in Gaza. Photo?Reuters

GAZA – The United States is still called the most hypocritical country in the world. This is proven by the US involvement in the massacre of the Gaza people by providing military assistance to Israel without any conditions.

US news site Politico quoted three unnamed US officials as saying that efforts to put pressure on Israel by limiting military aid “is not something we are doing right now”.

The Biden administration has made several announcements in recent days about its efforts to ensure that the current humanitarian pause in Gaza is extended, and during a press conference last week, Biden himself called conditioning aid to Israel a “useful thought.”

But according to a Politico report, the US will not use the massive military aid it provides to put pressure on Israel to negotiate, limit civilian casualties or provide more humanitarian access to the Gaza Strip.

Some Democrats who support Trump have clashed with him on the issue, and protesters in the US have demonstrated outside arms manufacturers’ offices and blocked a ship carrying weapons bound for Israel.

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden spoke with Emirati President Mohamed bin Zayed today.

The two discussed “the situation in the Middle East region and welcomed the recent hostage agreement and humanitarian pause, which allowed for increased aid to the people of Gaza,” the White House said in a readout of the talks.

“President Biden reaffirmed the United States’ steadfast commitment to peace and security in the Middle East region.”

(ahm)