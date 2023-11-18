loading…

GAZA – The Israeli government is accused of hiding the number of Israeli soldiers who died in the war against Hamas. Israeli journalists put the number of Israeli soldiers killed at more than 2,985 soldiers. This number is very large.

“The number of our soldiers who died was no less than 2,985 soldiers, and the number of injured soldiers was 11,600 soldiers. I was shocked and cried. “Curse you, Netanyahu, and Biden for embroiling Israel in the war everyone warned them about,” said an Israeli journalist as reported on the blue-checked X account, @LadyVelvet_HFQ, based in the United Arab Emirates.

The X account also quoted an Israeli journalist as saying, “I advise all my brothers, relatives and friends to leave Palestine, because this is God’s curse on the children of Israel because we killed innocent people and carried out massacres, even massacre, against the children of Gaza.”

“The curse of Gaza will haunt us??? “When I’m gone, I will publish the scandals of Netanyahu, Gavier and Biden,” wrote the account @LadyVelvet_HFQ imitating the Israeli journalist’s statement.

Meanwhile, according to Anadolu, an Israeli military statement said two soldiers from Brigade 401 Armored Corps were killed in fighting in the northern Gaza Strip. Another soldier from the 202nd Battalion of the Paratroopers Brigade was killed in clashes in the Palestinian territories. The Israeli army said two other soldiers were seriously injured in the blockaded enclave.

It is not yet clear how many soldiers have been killed in the Gaza Strip since Israel expanded its ground operation in the blockaded territory on October 27. However, official figures put the number of military deaths at 371 people since the outbreak of the Gaza conflict.

Israel has launched non-stop air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip since a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas on October 7.

At least 11,500 Palestinians have been killed, including around 7,900 women and children, and more than 29,800 others injured, according to the latest figures from Palestinian authorities.

Thousands of buildings, including hospitals, mosques and churches, have been damaged or destroyed by Israeli attacks. Meanwhile, the death toll in Israel reached 1,200 people.

