From regional sponsors to the self-produced shirt, the strategies that led to a 40% increase in revenues. Chief revenue officer Bianchini: “This is how we unlocked the brand abroad”

Just take a look at the 2023-24 match shirt to understand Napoli’s evolution. No, don’t dwell on the championship which fills an entire community with pride. Look at the rest: just one commercial brand instead of two, in the “less is more” logic of the big clubs, in general a drier and cleaner style, different from the patchwork model of past seasons.