Joaquín has proven to be a complete box of surprises. In addition to his talent, the singer today gave us a piece of information that we did not know about him and that has greatly surprised Jorge Fernández.

After solving a Did You Know what panel about Paul McCartney, Joaquín has shared a curiosity with the contestants that has a lot to do with the famous musician.

“This is much more important than this panel,” the presenter said upon hearing the news. Now we understand where the singer of The Wheel of Luck got his talent from!