Marvel has their own version of The Suicide Squad and it’s scarier than the official DC one.

Just as DC’s heroes have the Justice League, the villains have the Suicide Squad. This characteristic group of villains is one of the most popular, having unleashed chaos in many of the stories of the DC Universe. The group of villains It is well known in DC for solving the problems of the United States outside the law, as if it were a group of hired mercenaries.

When DC needs a mission to be solved in the shadows, the Suicide Squad takes the job. Marvel It also has the Sym-Soldier program, which involves a review of DC’s Suicide Squad.

Although at first Venom He thought it was the first symbiote that had come to life. Tierra, Marvel revealed that the United States began experimenting with other symbiotes during the Vietnam War. The government used soldiers attached to these aliens from the planet Klyntar as part of the programa experimental Sym-Soldier.

The concept of Sym-Soldiers was first mentioned by Rex Strickland in the comic Venom #1, by Donny Cates and Ryan Stegman. In this story, Eddie Brock was captured by the mysterious Rex, who was apparently shown to have extensive knowledge about symbiotes and how they work. Rex confessed to Eddie Brock that this was not the first time he USA took advantage of symbiote abilities. During the Vietnam WarNick Fury, in an attempt to create another super soldier like the Captain Americawas selecting soldiers to attach to the symbiotes.

In his quest to discover the vulnerabilities of the symbiotes, Nick Fury found what is known as Grendal, a huge symbiote dragon. Part of his plan involved freeing the Sym-Soldiers in Vietnam. However, there was something that went unnoticed by the head of SHIELD: I didn’t expect the Sym-Soldiers to rebel.. Yes ok Nick I had a contingency plan, one clearly inspired by Amanda Waller’s show with the Suicide Squad, but in the end it didn’t work out.

DC’s Suicide Squad It is made up of several criminals who were forced to work for the government of USA. Amanda Waller guarantees the loyalty of the criminals since they have bombs inserted in their heads that will explode if they do not comply with the orders given. Nick Fury mentions having exactly the same contingency plan for the Sym-Soldiers. The main difference between The Suicide Squad and the Sym-Soldiers is the fact that Waller offers criminals something in exchange for their work. If they serve long enough, they will be released on early parole.

The only thing they got Sym-Soldiers of their work was the madness that manifested itself in them a little later. After the program Sym-Soldiers fail to, Nick Fury canceled the project and ordered the execution of all of them.

