The Hormiguero set has received a visit for the first time from Young Miko, one of the artists of the moment. The Puerto Rican singer has told how she is experiencing her meteoric rise in the world of Latin and urban music.

He has even collaborated with artists like Feid, with the song Classy 101. “Before being an artist, I am a fan,” he said.

More about Young Miko

María Victoria Ramírez de Arellano Cardona is the real name of one of the singers of the moment. The Puerto Rican has had a year of absolute success thanks to her talent and the incredible songs of hers that she has released in 2023.

It will be the first time that we have the pleasure of receiving Young Miko. However, she surely comes well advised by her friend and fellow hitmaker Nicki Nicole.