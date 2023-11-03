The bad weather is here to stay. Over the next few months temperatures will continue to drop, and there is no choice but to use every possible way to heat your home. Heating, of course, is one of the most common, although by no means the only one.

Is it possible to adjust the heating to save energy? cold monthsand in the process have a more sustainable energy expenditure? The answer is so. Furthermore, experts are clear on this issue: it is only necessary to keep one detail in mind to spend less on your bills month after month. We tell you in depth.

How to adjust the heating to save

Wasting money on heating is more common than many people think. When the cold weather arrives, you may have the feeling that it is necessary to heat more than what your home really requires. In this sense, the Organization of Consumers and Users (OCU) is quite precise regarding its recommendations in this regard.

According to them, The temperature at which a house should be when it is autumn and winter is between 19 and 21 degrees, depending on whether you are a more or less cold person. Although it may not seem like much, anything that exceeds this measurement can be considered a waste, and will significantly increase your heating consumption.

In addition, the OCU also warns of how spending more heating than necessary affects your pocket. To give you an idea, Every degree more you raise the thermostat, will mean that you will consume 7% more. Or what amounts to the same thing, that your pocket will suffer.

If you did that calculation on a 90 square meter apartment, as the OCU says, you would see that Each extra degree means an increase of around 6 euros more per month on your bill. Which is no joke.

Tips to save on heating

Both the OCU and other consumer experts usually offer solutions so that autumn and winter do not become hell. Heating expenses always increase the cost of your bills, but there are tricks to minimize the impact. For example, the OCU itself says that it is not advisable to always have the heating on.

Are you one of those who leave the heating on even when you leave the house? It may be understandable, but Specialists recommend lowering the heating temperature by at least 4 or 5 degrees until you return.

But in addition to everything that has to do with adjusting the heating to save the cold months, there are also other measures that can allow you to save. First, be warm at home, do not turn on the heating and then wear short sleeves or summer clothes. It is a meaningless expense.

Or also turn off the radiators in those rooms that you have empty, especially at night. In fact, the OCU recommends also lowering the heating a few hours before you go to sleep. Bedrooms don’t need as much heat, or even your sleep may be affected.

The best thing, as we have seen, is to learn to use heating wisely, adapting it to your home and knowing how to save without being cold or having to deprive yourself, but also not wasting more than you should.