There are different ways in which people express their love. For example, there are those who do it with gifts, others with favors and those who need words of affirmation; These forms are known as the types of love language. Knowing which one is yours and that of your romantic partner will help you relate better.

This test is based on the theory of the five love languages ​​developed by psychologist Gary Chapman in 1992., who maintains that everyone has a preferred love language, which is the way they feel most loved or appreciated. The five love languages ​​proposed by the psychologist are these:

Words of affirmation: Those who speak this language express their affection through words.

Quality time: lPeople greatly value the time you spend with them.

Acts of service: People who have this language show their love through useful service or favors.

Gifts: In this case, love is transmitted through gifts and experiences that make the form of affection palpable.

Physical contact: This language is shown and received through affirmative touch, such as holding hands, hugging, or kissing.

Love Language Test

Recently hundreds of users on Tiktok have joined the love language test trend, so if you want to do yours and find out which one is yours, we explain it here.

You must enter the official page “5 Love Languages”, which can be searched directly on Google and answer the questionnaire honestly.

The platform offers the possibility of creating different forms according to family, work, friendship and romantic aspects. The latter with several questions that describe actions belonging to the five types of love language.

At the end of the test, you will know which way predominates in you, as well as tips on how to express love in a way that is meaningful to them.

