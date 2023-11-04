Selling a car can be complicated given the conditions of insecurity in the country and the very diverse means of offering products online. For this reason, here you can find some tips to determine the safest way to sell your car.

First of all, you must confirm that the business or means in which you are interested in selling your car is safe through a prior research that will allow you to generate trust and thus avoid being a victim of a crime.

There are various agencies in which they acquire both new and past modelsthis could be a good starting point to find those interested in your sale.

However, the first thing to keep in mind before selling a car is to make sure you have the necessary documents to comply with any administrative and fiscal responsibility.

What documents do I need to sell a car?

Original invoice Valid driving card Proof of recent ownership History or proof of vehicle inspection Proof of no debts or violations Insurance policy

