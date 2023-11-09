PayPal is one of the most used online payment platforms in the world, facilitating transactions in the digital age.

With this service, you can send and receive payments quickly, securely and reliably online without revealing your banking details.

Despite having rigorous security systems, the platform is not free of risks. That is why you must be attentive to the PayPal related scams They are a constant threat.

Hackers, as well as scammers, have come up with creative ways to try to trick users into obtaining personal information or, worse, accessing all the money in their accounts.

What exactly is a PayPal scam?

In simple terms, This is a scam designed to obtain confidential information, such as passwords, banking or personal details, taking advantage of users’ trust in the PayPal brand. These scams can come in various forms, with some being more common than others.

The most recurrent are the fake invoicesa tactic that involves sending payment invoices that appear to come from PayPal, urging users to make unauthorized payments.

Another common scam is password reset of this service that, through email or fake messages, scammers try to convince users to change their passwords through malicious links, with the aim of stealing as much money as they can.

Likewise, sellers are also often scammed, and one of the most common practices is invalid shipping addresses.

It involves sending fake payment confirmation emails with altered shipping addresses, tricking sellers into shipping products to fake locations.

How to avoid PayPal scams

Now that you know what scammers and hackers are capable of, it’s time to learn how you can protect yourself from PayPal scams.

They are two simple habits that you should apply at all times, especially if you use this service as your main payment method.

Be careful with emails: Don’t trust emails or messages that claim to be from PayPal and that you didn’t expect to receive. Check carefully the email address of the person writing to you, as well as the veracity of the content. Use a password manager– You can create and save unique, secure passwords, avoid phishing, and access favorite websites with ease. This way you will have more peace of mind and security when using PayPal. There are many options for choosing a password manager, but the most popular are NordPass, 1Password, LastPass, among others.

One way to avoid being a victim of Internet fraud is to be up to date with the most frequent methods used by cybercriminals and follow some security recommendations.

In this way, you will be able to carry out your online operations with greater confidence and protect your personal and financial information from possible cyberattacks.