You may have a smartphone compatible with the fifth generation, a line contracted with Digi and you need know if you already have 5G coverage from Digi on your mobile line. We tell you how you can clear up your doubts.

Digi enters the 5G era

It seemed like it was never going to happen, but it was Movistar who, after the renewal of its agreement as a Digi wholesaler, has given the green light for 5G to begin reaching the Romanian operator, making its customers finally welcome to the fifth generation of mobile networks. Therefore, the next thing is to know if in your case you enjoy it or not. If it is the latter, you may still be able to enter a new era of mobile communications through the front door.

If you are from Digi and from now on you appreciate the appearance of a 5G icon that appears at the top of your mobile, congratulations. Not only has your operator improved the quality of your service, but it has done so automatically.

And if not, it is best to check whether you can do it or not. The first of all is that you are in a Movistar coverage area. Remember that the Romanian operator has rented the use of its network, so if you are in an area where there is no Movistar 5G, it will not be possible (as in the case of the main operator or O2).

You can go to the Movistar coverage map website and make sure that your specific area is in the area of ​​a 5G-compatible antenna. Movistar leads the 5G deployment in our country with 85% coverage and a 100% commitment by 2025, so it’s already bad luck if it hasn’t arrived in your area yet.

Settings on your compatible smartphone

The next thing you will need will be to make certain adjustments within the compatible terminal that you are going to use. Specifically, the first thing you should do is check that your phone has the 5G network activatedalthough it usually comes this way by default.

If you have a phone Android, follow this path Settings > SIM card and Mobile networks (or simply Mobile Network) > Preferred network type > mark the 5G option as activated. In case of iOSSettings > Mobile data > Options > Voice & data > Automatic 5G.

With these changes, your smartphone should immediately connect to Digi’s 5G network. If it doesn’t, you can restart the terminal to apply the changes. Remember that at the moment Digi is only serving this service in trial mode, its official activation will occur in the coming weeks. If by following the steps described above you still do not see your 5G activated, perhaps you should wait a little longer before contacting customer service.