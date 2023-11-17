The offers to have free access to digital services, whether music or video, are always welcomed with open arms. Apple Music has more than 80 million users, making it one of the music platforms with the greatest presence on the Internet. Now they want to increase their numbers further and, for this reason, they have partnered with PlayStation.

Do you have a PlayStation 5?

Having a PlayStation 5 is the key for you to benefit from this new promotion. Apple and PlayStation is not the first time they have collaborated and, in fact, the Apple Music service application was already available on the Sony console since its launch in 2021. But now they want the relationship between both entities to go a little further far away and that the users of one of these consoles can enjoy the promotion of yore.

The good news is that the possibility of getting free months not only applies to users who have never used Apple Music before, but it also works for those who have subscribed. The only thing you should keep in mind is that, in that case, you will not enjoy six months, but five. The free half-year of Apple Music is reserved only for new users of the service or those who have not previously used the free month provided by the apple company.

How to get the offer?

What you have to do is, once you have your console connected to the Internet, enter the Media area and there download and install the Apple Music application. Aside from this, we read in the terms of use of the promotion that users who are reactivating their subscription, whether it was one type or another, will have to meet a series of requirements. Of course, in all the bases of the offer no mention is made of what are those requirementsso it is best that you try to identify yourself and click on the apply the promotion button to see if you can benefit from it.

In any case, all new users who have never used Apple Music will have 6 months free without any conditions. Therefore, it would not be a bad idea to use another email account if you have already had an account before and do not meet the requirements to enjoy five months free. You have the opportunity to benefit from this promotion until November 15, 2024, so you will have plenty of time to activate the six months. You should also know that, as usual, you can only activate the promotion once for each console.

Once the five or six months are over, Apple will charge for the renewal of the subscription for a monthly value of 10.99 euros. Therefore, you will have to remember to cancel the account in the case of that you are no longer interested to continue subscribed and benefit from the thousands of songs you have access to with the apple company’s platform.

The promotion only works on PlayStation 5 and not on PS4 or any other type of device, and they say from Sony that, if you encounter any problem when activating the promotion, you should contact Apple to resolve it. Also, don’t forget that, to use this service, you need to have an Apple account or create a new one.