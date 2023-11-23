One of the great concerns of users is falling into the trap of a scam offer during Black Friday. Here we are not going to go into whether a product has really been reduced or is the same price as before, but rather the techniques of cybercriminals to scam users in promotions such as Black Friday or even Cyber ​​Monday.

Among the key dates for stores, to increase their number of sales, is the Black Friday. And cybercriminals know this, which is why they also get to work trying to scam as many people as possible.

In fact, a latest study by the company NordVPN reveals that more than 2 million Spanish women have been victims of scams in online purchases during Black Friday or Cyber ​​Monday 2022. For this reason, it doesn’t hurt to know how to protect yourself against scams in online purchases this year.

The most repeated scams

There are a series of scams that are repeated over the years when Black Friday or Cyber ​​Monday arrives. So before moving on to the safety tips for buying online, take a look at the most common scams:

Incorrect bank details: They send emails to users to try to obtain banking information, claiming that they have incorrect billing information.

Special offers: Another of the tricks of cybercriminals is to put super offers on highly desired products. To do this, they use fake web pages.

Fake tracking numbers: In this case, the scammers send the supposed customers a tracking number for a fake package so that they can access a website and enter their data or get them to download an attachment with malware to infect their devices.

Phishing emails: Another of the most repeated cases are emails designed to directly deceive users. They usually pretend to be well-known brands and show fake deals that don’t really exist. All to get users to enter their banking details.

How to buy safely online

Once you have taken into account the most common methods to scam on Black Friday, it’s time to see what the security advice to buy online. This way they won’t tease you and end up stealing your personal information or your bank account. The most important measures are:

Check the platform URL: you have to check that it is a secure URL. Directly if it does not have ‘https’, you better leave that page. There are online tools that allow you check the links.

Beware of offers with short links: Many supposed “bargains” circulate through apps such as WhatsApp, social networks or SMS and include a very short URL that sends you directly to a payment gateway. And all with the aim of hiding a fake domain.

Don’t buy from public WiFi: Public networks are never secure. So you should avoid connecting to one of these and even more so when you are going to use your bank account or enter your bank details on any website. If you connect, do so through a VPN to protect your connection.

Prepaid cards or cards with spending limits: If you don’t want to get a surprise in your bank account, the truth is that one of the best options is prepaid cards. This way you can recharge every time you want to buy online. There is also the option to reduce the spending limit on your debit or credit card.

Do not give more account information: Cybercriminals can impersonate legitimate online platforms to steal banking or personal data. So pay close attention to the information you give.