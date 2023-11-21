Actress Rachel Zegler reveals interesting details about her adaptation of the Disney animated classic, Snow White.

Since Disney announced the live-action version of Snow White, many controversies have arisen on social networks. Since, all the information that appears, it follows that they have changed the original story a lot. Now actress Rachel Zegler has revealed what she has prepared with director Marc Webb.

In her recent promotion for The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, Rachel Zegler has avoided probing questions about Snow White at all costs, keeping a mystery about what intriguing approach the remake could take. But she has emphasized that now the character will be a leader, changing what we know about the story a lot.

These are his words.

“Something that emerged was this leader within her that I was so glad the writers wanted her to be, and the fact that it was born out of her upbringing, but that she finds within herself throughout the film and throughout everything.” the process people who love her in the movie and show her their love. “Marc Webb and I kind of call it his third eye opening.”

“There are a couple of scenes where she talks like someone who’s been alive a lot longer than she has, and that’s something I relate to, something I’ve been told my whole life. “So to bring that to a character that I love deeply and have spent so much time with now, it’s really amazing as an actor and a performer, and I can’t wait for people to see it.”

Disney’s Snow White

Was Snow White a leader?

The classic fairy tale compiled by the Brothers Grimm tells the story of a beautiful princess named Snow White, whose stepmother, the Queen, is jealous of her beauty and kindness. The Queen consults her magic mirror to confirm who is the most beautiful in the kingdom, but one day the mirror reveals that the young woman is now the most beautiful.

Filled with envy, the Queen orders a huntsman to take Snow White to the forest and kill her, demanding her heart as proof. However, the hunter, moved by the princess’s kindness, cannot carry out her cruel errand and allows her to escape from her. She flees into the forest, where she finds refuge in a small cabin inhabited by seven tiny and friendly dwarfs.

The evil Queen, disguised as an old woman, tricks Snow White with a poisoned apple. The young woman falls into a deep sleep, immersed in a spell that can only be broken with true love’s kiss. The dwarfs, distressed by her situation, build a glass coffin for the young woman, and while she lies in this state, a prince discovers her and falls in love with her instantly. Her kiss wakes up Snow White, and together they head to the prince’s castle, thus overcoming the Queen’s curse.

The tale is a timeless story about beauty, kindness, envy and the power of true love that has captivated generations of readers and viewers over the years. So, someone should explain to me why she now becomes a leader and above all about what. Will he lead the kingdom? Those bandits who supposedly appear in the forest in true Robin Hood style?

We will clear up all doubts when Snow White is released on March 22, 2025. While you can watch the 1937 animated version on Disney Plus with this link.