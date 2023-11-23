Director Christopher Nolan explains the secrets of filming a moment starring Matthew McConaughey in the movie Interstellar.

Warning SPOILERS. Almost 10 years later Interstellar continues to surprise even behind the scenes! Christopher Nolan, the director of this epic film, revealed details about the filming of a key scene that stands out for its brutal emotional impact.

In a chat with The Atlantic, Christopher Nolan revealed the secrets behind the moment when Cooper, played by Matthew McConaughey, watches videos of his children, who have aged drastically during his absence. Known for its emotional power, this scene challenges cinematic conventions, allowing for raw authenticity.

The director chose to break his own rules: he decided to film McConaughey’s reactions in close-ups before wider shots, reversing the conventional filming process. This allowed the actor to experience the videos for the first time, capturing genuine, unfiltered reactions. McConaughey’s performance was so moving that Nolan even discarded the first take, deeming it too intense, opting for the second take for the final scene.

These are his words:

“The wonderful truth is that it was in my brother’s script and one of the things that made me want to do the movie Interstellar. As a parent, I found this to be a very powerful narrative moment. It was always the north star of the movie, this beautiful sequence, and some of the actual words in the script, the details of what was said in the messages, never changed. First we filmed McConaughey’s reaction, in close-up. You never do that in a scene. You start with a wide shot and then you warm up. But he hadn’t seen the video messages (we had filmed them all in advance, so everything was there in the moment) and he wanted to give us his first reaction. We shot it twice in close-up and I think I used the second one, because the first one was too raw. Then we filmed the monitors and the wider shots, and put it together.”

Matthew McConaughey

This unconventional tactic by Nolan, capturing emotion in its purest form, reflects the level of immersion and authenticity that the director seeks in his work. The vulnerability and power of McConaughey’s performance have added deep layers to the plot, revealing the genius behind the production of this iconic sci-fi film.

Do you like Interstellar as much as we do?