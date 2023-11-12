A scene from one of the last episodes of the series spread a rumor that the series has denied.

Beyond being one of the longest-running series on television, The Simpsons They have become a cultural reference for several generations of people who grew up watching the adventures and misadventures of this family, who have not only created unforgettable memes, but have also had the ability to tell the future on many occasions.

But this time Matt Groening’s series was not in the news for either of these two issues, but for false information that spread through social networks like wildfire in which it was said that Homer was not going to strangle Bart again because “times have changed.” Information that was taken from an episode of The Simpsons and that is not real, as the series itself has made clear.

Showing off their usual sense of humor, The Simpsons’ official Twitter account posted a cartoon with the following text: “Homer Simpson is not available to comment because he is strangling Bart“, while in the drawing you could see Homer doing his classic punishment wondering why he had done the clickbait.

The news in question was taken from the third episode of season 35 of the series andIn which the Simpsons welcome a new neighbor to the neighborhood who notices the way Homer punishes Bart. The Simpsons patriarch downplays it and jokingly claims that he no longer does it because “times have changed.”

How will The Simpsons end?

Started in 1989, The Simpsons have not stopped making seasons and seasons until they reach the present day, where they are already on number 35 and working on number 36. But like everything, the series created by Matt Groening has to end at some point. , and In case that happens, the showrunner already has an ending in mind.

“I would like the family to return to the Christmas parade seen in the first episode in the last episode so that It can be seen that the series is an infinite loop“Al Jean said in an interview with Radio Times in which he also made it clear that The Simpsons still see their end far away.