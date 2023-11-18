One more week, we bring you the list of the games that have been downloaded the most in the Nintendo Switch eShop. Remember that the lists refer to European territory and They show us two different tops: one where all the releases are included and another focused only on those games that are only available in digital format in the virtual store of the hybrid console.
Today we see that EA Sports FC 24 does not recover the first position and Super Mario Bros Wonder continues to lead. The premiere of Hogwarts Legacy or Super Mario RPG has not managed to dethrone it. Here you have the complete lists in the Switch eShop:
All games on Nintendo Switch
Super Mario Bros Wonder
Suika Game
Limbo
Hogwarts Legacy
EA Sports FC 24
Inside
Among Us
Super Mario RPG
Gear.Club Unlimited
Truck Simulator
Hogwarts Legacy Deluxe Edition
Overcooked! 2
Grim Fandango
MotoGP 20
Just Dance 2024 Edition
Asterix & Obelix XXL 2
Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle
WRC 9
Fashion Dreamer
Five Nights at Freddy’s
Unravel Two
Super Mario Party
Dave the Diver
Stardew Valley
Cars 3: Hacia la victoria
Toki
Castlevania Collection
The Bioshock Collection
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2
Digital only games
Suika Game
Limbo
Inside
Among Us
Truck Simulator
Grim Fandango
MotoGP 20
Five Nights at Freddy’s
Dave the Diver
Castlevania Collection
Five Nights at Freddy’s 2
Ghost n Goblings Resurrected
Farm Tycoon
Contra Collection
Thief Simulator
Worms WMD
Football Manager 2024 Touch
Resident Evil 4
Only Way Up!
Dragon’s Dogma Dark Arisen
Five Nights at Fredy’s 4
The Last Faith
Risk of Rain Returns
Gobling Sword
Disney Dreamlight Valley
Resident Evil 3
Car Parking Multiplayer
Feudal Alloy
Taxi Sim 2020
Stick Fight The Game
What do you think of these Nintendo Switch games? We read you in the comments. Don’t hesitate to leave your opinion!
Fuente.
Leave a Reply