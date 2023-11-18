One more week, we bring you the list of the games that have been downloaded the most in the Nintendo Switch eShop. Remember that the lists refer to European territory and They show us two different tops: one where all the releases are included and another focused only on those games that are only available in digital format in the virtual store of the hybrid console.

Today we see that EA Sports FC 24 does not recover the first position and Super Mario Bros Wonder continues to lead. The premiere of Hogwarts Legacy or Super Mario RPG has not managed to dethrone it. Here you have the complete lists in the Switch eShop:

All games on Nintendo Switch

Super Mario Bros Wonder

Suika Game

Limbo

Hogwarts Legacy

EA Sports FC 24

Inside

Among Us

Super Mario RPG

Gear.Club Unlimited

Truck Simulator

Hogwarts Legacy Deluxe Edition

Overcooked! 2

Grim Fandango

MotoGP 20

Just Dance 2024 Edition

Asterix & Obelix XXL 2

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle

WRC 9

Fashion Dreamer

Five Nights at Freddy’s

Unravel Two

Super Mario Party

Dave the Diver

Stardew Valley

Cars 3: Hacia la victoria

Toki

Castlevania Collection

The Bioshock Collection

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2

Digital only games

Suika Game

Limbo

Inside

Among Us

Truck Simulator

Grim Fandango

MotoGP 20

Five Nights at Freddy’s

Dave the Diver

Castlevania Collection

Five Nights at Freddy’s 2

Ghost n Goblings Resurrected

Farm Tycoon

Contra Collection

Thief Simulator

Worms WMD

Football Manager 2024 Touch

Resident Evil 4

Only Way Up!

Dragon’s Dogma Dark Arisen

Five Nights at Fredy’s 4

The Last Faith

Risk of Rain Returns

Gobling Sword

Disney Dreamlight Valley

Resident Evil 3

Car Parking Multiplayer

Feudal Alloy

Taxi Sim 2020

Stick Fight The Game

