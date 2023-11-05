The fifth chapter of the second season of LOKI is now available on Disney +, taking us to new and unexplored places in the UCM (Spoiler alert)

Episode 5 of the second season of Loki transports us to new places (and timelines), however there is one that seems eerily similar to places already visited. After slipping through time, the god of deception finds himself in a workspace inhabited by “AD Doug,” also known as OB. If when you see this place you thought that this space seems almost a mirror of the OB workstation at the TVA, you would be right. Because that’s.

Originally, the creative team behind Loki was looking for an actual space to film OB’s new location in the timeline, but, as production designer Kasra Farahani explains to Marvel.com, reusing the first set made more sense. “I presented that idea because there was simply nothing. We were looking for a place for OB’s real-world workshop. There were things that were interesting, but there was nothing that was interesting enough.”

This is how the OB workspace was created

Episode 5 follows Loki on a mission to find all of his TVA friends, and reunite them inside OB’s workspace in Pasadena, California. It’s a space they’ve inhibited before, and now they’re back there as Loki frantically seeks to save the ramifications of the sacred timeline.

“It occurred to me that this might be an opportunity for a really funny joke,” Farahani continues. “In my opinion, when OB was taken out of the timeline, he had spent so much time in his real-world workspace, that no matter how much he wiped his brain, the architecture of this space was deeply ingrained in the fiber of his mind. When he redesigned R&A at TVA, he unknowingly recreated that space.”

“I think throughout the episode we were talking about, you wanted to feel like you were at home with these characters, but really strange in the truest sense of the word,” adds executive producer Kevin Wright. “It’s like home, and that’s what makes it feel familiar, but also potentially strange. A lot of it was trying to capture, again, and this was a through line in season 1, bringing this here, a little bit of that Wizard of Oz feel, the home of it, but it’s not. “It’s full of familiar faces, but they’re not the people you know.”

Reusing space

The set first seen in Episode 1 of Season 2 was completely dismantled and resurfaced for this new location. The biggest difference is that the pneumatic tubes are gone and there is plenty of light coming in through giant windows in the back.

“The R&A is designed to be basically a white triangle formed by the funnel on top of an orange circle, which is the background. And with real world space at 205, we turn it around. We made the funnel black. It’s like a black triangle. And we opened the windows on the back wall and made it white. “It’s like a black triangle on a white background.”

Also, in case you hadn’t noticed, there is no natural light anywhere in the TVA; everything just comes from the lamps. “Walking into that space and having all this warm, natural light coming in through the windows in those scenes really makes it feel completely different,” Wright adds.

Farahani worked closely with cinematographer Isaac Bauman to create a new feel for the space, with everyone focused on those windows.

“I wanted it to be beautiful and emotional, which I think we achieved, but rarely in Loki do we have the opportunity to have daylight illuminate a space from the side,” explains Isaac Bauman. “It’s some technical film nerd stuff, but that was all tungsten (lights). Each one of those windows, the entire height of the window, was just one 20K light stacked on top of each other. The windows themselves were frozen. I didn’t need to diffuse or bounce the light at all. He just he had all these huge, gigantic circular lights pointing right at those windows, illuminating them. That is the push of daylight.”

And in the end, what is created is a space in the timeline that feels surprisingly similar, but also new and exciting.

“The hope is that the audience can see something strange happening to him that he can realize, like a match cut in his mind,” Farahani adds. “They can tell it’s the same space and yet it’s completely different.”

The conclusion of Loki will premiere on Disney+ on Thursday at 6:00 pm PT.

Are you liking LOKI?