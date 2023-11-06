Since last November 1st we have in Disney+ three payment options different. This is yet another change within the panorama of content platforms, where lately we only see price increases and modifications that have users trembling. In case it is still not clear to you how everything looks like after this token movement by the service, we leave you below a table where you can see everything much more clearly.

An expected rise

It was something we had been waiting for weeks and now, unfortunately, a reality. Disney+ has joined the fever of increases that prevails in the different content services and has modified its subscription plans, valid since last week.

Netflix has been gradually raising its rates and modifying its usage policies – the persecution of shared accounts was epic due to the commotion it generated among users -, HBO Max It also changed its price – and is expected to do so again when Max arrives in Spain – and Apple TV+ They also just changed their plan, raising the cost of their service again.

They all make the same excuse: to continue offering high quality content and above all, new and exclusive productions require greater investment and that, of course, will come from the users.

Disney+ was not going to be left behind in this trend either and as expected, from the day November 1sthas modified its offer, offering its subscribers three different options with prices starting at 5.99 euros with ads.

New Disney+ pricing plans

According to the platform, this new approach offers consumers more ways to subscribe and greater flexibility to adapt to their needs and pockets. That is what it says in its official statement, highlighting that starting at 5.99 euros, you can now access all the content of the service. But how is the whole general approach? Look at the following table comparative.

Standard with adsStandardPremium Subscription price5.99 euros per month8.99 euros/month

89.90 euros/year

11.99 euros/month

119.90 euros/year

New Originals, latest blockbusters and complete seriesYesYesYes Commercials?YesNoNo Image qualityUp to 1080p (Full HD)Up to 1080p (Full HD)Up to 4K UHD and HDR AudioUp to 5.1Up to 5.1Up to Dolby Atmos Downloads?NoUp to 10 devicesUp to 10 devices Profiles simultaneous224

How do you see the plan? Standard with and without ads It is practically the same except for the presence of the aforementioned ads – obviously – or the possibility of downloading content to a device. The most differential and therefore most expensive profile is the Premium in which you not only pay for not seeing advertising; You also do it to be able to enjoy superior image quality and better sound than in its two sister plans.

It must be taken into account that what they now call premium was previously nothing more than the only plan available to everyone and that it had a cost of 8.99 euros. It therefore supposes a significant rise of three euros a month that becomes an extra 36 euros per year, something that will not suit everyone’s budget.

Probably more than one will therefore decide to go down to the Standard without ads, while the new ones or those with tighter pockets will opt for the platform with advertising content in exchange for saving money and keeping the fee at 6 euros per month.

And you, were you subscribed to Disney+? What plan did you finally stick with or did you cancel?