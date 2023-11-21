Let’s get this clarification out of the way: space telescopes do not record sounds. Sound is a mechanical wave that needs a medium, such as air, to propagate, and space is empty. However, NASA began working during the pandemic with musicians and digital artists to “sonify” observations from one of its space telescopes.

Although he is approaching retirement, Chandra space telescope continues to bring joy to NASA with works such as the discovery of the oldest black hole or this recent symphonic work composed from observations of the center of the Milky Way.

A collaboration between NASA’s Chandra X-ray Center and the company System Sounds collected digital data taken by the space telescope and converted them into notes and other sounds to make a piece of music.

For NASA, this is a way to “experience data through the sense of hearing rather than viewing it as images,” which is the most common way to present astronomical data from a telescope. The new format brings blind people closer to astronomy, but also gives a dimension more vibrant to the furious explosions of stars and gas clouds in the Milky Way.

The composer Sophie Kastner was in charge of translate the unheard in symphonic music later performed by a Montreal orchestra. His work ‘Where Parallel Lines Converge’ sonifies the signals observed by Chandra in the central area of ​​our galaxy, known as the galactic center.

In addition to having an unoriginal name, the galactic center It is hidden from the naked eye by interstellar dust, but the Chandra telescope is able to capture in a variety of wavelengths (X-rays, infrared and visible light) the swirls of gas and the lines woven by magnetic fields in this place on the planet. Milky Way, where a supermassive black hole resides.

The work can be downloaded as a midi file, but also as sheet music for different instruments, if you want interpret it yourself at home. She would spark a strange conversation to break the ice. What are you playing? Data captured by a space telescope from the center of our galaxy.

Image | NASA/CXC/NGST

