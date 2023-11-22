This Thursday will be a busy day in Valencia, as the MotoGP grid will be officially closed for 2024. The remaining vacancies will be filled with just five days to go until the first pre-season test takes place on Tuesday, also in Valencia.

Marc Márquez’s farewell to Honda and his move to Gresini caused a chain reaction that no one could have predicted just a few months ago. Even less if we consider some of the moves that will be made public in view of the last round of a world championship yet to be assigned.

Shocking as it may seem, the man chosen to ride the RC213V that Márquez will leave behind is Luca Marini. According to what Motorsport.com learned, the Italian had to pay just under half a million euros to his current team, Mooney VR46, to break the contract with the team that bears the name of his brother, Valentino Rossi. This maneuver is notable if we consider that the agreement between Marini and HRC will last two years, which was the non-negotiable condition set by the Urbino rider to join the project. What is relevant in this case is that Honda has given in on this aspect despite the fact that the contracts of most of the championship’s top riders expire at the end of next season.

Fermin Aldeguer, Speed Up Racing

Having resolved the issue of Márquez, the question of Marini’s replacement in VR46 remains to be resolved, a position for which we have now had up to three candidates. In order of interest by the Tavullia team, the alternatives taken into consideration are Fermin Aldeguer, Fabio Di Giannantonio and Tony Arbolino.

Until last week’s Malaysian Grand Prix, Aldeguer was the most suitable to ride the Desmosedici which now wears the number 10. However, there are a number of factors that make it difficult for the 18-year-old from Murcia, winner of the last three Moto2 races , an immediate promotion to the premier class. There are two main elements, one economic and the other sporty.

Firstly, Aldeguer’s arrival in VR46 would require the SpeedUp team to pay a penalty, which has already confirmed him in Moto2 for next year. On the other hand, according to Motorsport.com, the Spaniard’s excellent performances have also aroused the interest of Ducati and Pramac, who would agree to offer him one of their prototypes in 2025, provided that he remains another season in the intermediate category. Aldeguer and his staff do not see this option as a bad deal, especially considering that Yamaha intends to recover its satellite team at all costs and that VR46 seems the most suitable to sign with the Japanese manufacturer, once finished its alliance with Ducati (2024). This could lead Aldeguer to have to say goodbye, after just one season, to what is considered the best bike of the moment.

Fabio Di Giannantonio, Gresini Racing

Di Giannantonio, who just ten days ago seemed destined to remain without a saddle in MotoGP or become a tester, seems to have the best chance of taking Marini’s place. However, his chances have grown exponentially after last Sunday’s victory in Lusail, where he triumphed for the first time in the premier class. In the Roman’s favor is the fact that he is the only one of the three contenders who has no constraints for next year, which makes him very interesting from an economic point of view. Diggia’s hiring would fit better into the VR46 universe, a project created to provide an outlet for Italian talent and Academy members, of which neither Aldeguer nor Diggia are part.

