The movie The Marvels has the participation of a character that we had seen a long time ago. That’s how they made it come true.

Warning SPOILERS. In the post-credits scene of The Marvels we can see how Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) wakes up in another Universe different from that of the Avengers. There she meets Maria Rambeau (Lashana Lynch) and Dr. Henry ‘Hank’ McCoy/Beast of the X-Men. The beloved blue mutant is made in CGI but is voiced by Kelsey Grammer.

We saw this version of Beast in X-Men: The Last Stand (2006), a film that Kevin Feige produced before starting the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Captain Marvel and Beast

Now, we know that Kevin Feige was responsible for this cameo.

The producer of The Marvels, Mary Livanos has explained how they were able to convince the actor to return.

“Kevin Feige just called him! Kevin, of course, worked on the X-Men movies back in the day, so they have their own wonderful relationship. “We were very lucky to have him.”

Will he return to the character?

This question has a difficult answer, since for now, Marvel Studios’ intentions with the multiverse saga are not very clear. But it is clear that Monica Rambeau is trapped in that place and she will have to return. Therefore, we cannot rule out seeing Beast again. Although, surely if they introduce us to the X-Men and they are definitively added with the Avengers, they will be completely rebooted.

Even so, it was a great surprise to see this character in The Marvels, although in the long run the cameo will not have a further run. For now, the film is not having the expected success and may be the one with the worst grossing of the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe.

While the rest of the already released installments can be seen on Disney Plus with this link, including X-Men: The Last Stand.

Source: EW.