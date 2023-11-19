Discover what Gollum would be like if he were a terrifying Stephen King character.

Gollum lost his mind due to his obsession with the One Ring

One of the most recognizable characters in The Lord of the rings es Gollum. Created by JRR Tolkien, Gollum was a hobbit originally called Sméagolbut was corrupted by Single ring and became a twisted creature that ended up going crazy for his ring obsession. Gollum is known for his peculiar way of speaking, often referring to himself in the third person. He is a character who is able to provoke fear and compassion at the same time. His obsession with the Ring leads him to follow Frodo Baggins y Sam Gamy during his journey to destroy the Ring in the Mount Doom.

Before the Peter Jackson trilogy so popular in cinema, Gollum appeared in previous adaptations, including some from the time when Whelan created his own interpretation. This includes cartoons The Hobbit y The return of the Kingin which Gollum was played by Brother Theodore, and Ralph Bakshi’s animated film of The Lord of the Rings in which Peter Woodthorpe provided his voice.

GOLLUM (1979) A sketch done for my amusement on a scrap of illustration board, painted with acrylic paint left over from another assignment.https://t.co/dl8j3aQHsH pic.twitter.com/JQ5XfMygWw — Michael Whelan (@whelanmichael) October 29, 2023

Gollum has already had numerous adaptations, but the most recognizable is the one Andy Serkis did in the trilogies The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit by Peter Jackson. Now, Gollum has had a surprising redesign who imagines it as if it had come out of some horror story written by Stephen King. The person who is in charge of making the covers of the books Stephen KingMichael Whelan, has shared his own interpretation of Gollum.

In the original story, Tolkien describe a Gollum like a creature that only lives in a cave, and that over the years, its eyes adapted to the darkness in which it became accustomed to being. The writer made Gollum’s eyes turn into some kind of lamps. This physical quality is one that Whelan’s performance perfectly captures.

