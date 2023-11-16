Director Ridley Scott reveals how he found out about James Cameron’s plans for Aliens. The return of 1986.

In 1979, Alien, the eighth passenger, was released, a science fiction and space horror film where a group of people are locked in a ship with one of the most dangerous monsters in the history of cinema, the Xenomorph. This masterpiece is by Ridley Scott, but the sequel, titled Aliens. The return is directed by James Cameron, who decided to give it a twist by adding more action.

Ridley Scott seems to have not liked this at all and it was at that moment that he realized the reality of the film industry.

This is how the director himself explains it.

“Well, that’s what Jim is all about, the way he designs, his whole process is a rodeo. When I found out that someone else was doing this, I had actually been trying to develop something. When Jim called me and said, he listens… He was very kind, but he said, This is hard, your beast is so unique. “It’s hard to make it so scary again, now on familiar ground.”

“So he said: I’m going to adopt a more action style, military type. I said, okay. And that’s the first time I really thought, welcome to Hollywood.”

Alien

Luckily, Ridley Scott doesn’t seem to hold any grudges against James Cameorn, as he said, “Jim and I talk often. “We’re not exactly friends, but we talk and he’s a great guy.”

Now, James Cameron is focused on another type of space science fiction, as he will release more Avatar installments. Meanwhile, Ridley Scott will bring Napoleon and then Gladiator 2 to theaters.

In addition, we must remember that the Alien saga does not stop, since they have shot a film directed by Fede Álvarez and are preparing a series by Noah Hawley.

