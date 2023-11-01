O2 is the second Telefónica brand in Spain together with Movistar. Their strategy is based on absolute transparency and putting the customer first, with zero hassles in the form of calls and other special things. As we know, improvements are always applied to customers automatically and during the month of October (and also September) there have been a series of changes that have turned the market upside down.

From new rates to improvements in the current ones, in addition to some new service that appears for its users. Now you can watch the television of your older sister Movistar at a special price or store thousands of documents in the cloud without paying a cent a month. As there have been many changes and news, we are going to order chronologically how O2 has changed in recent weeks.

Goodbye to the cheapest fiber and mobile rate

At the end of August, O2 activated a rate with 300 megabytes of fiber and 35 gigabytes on mobile in exchange for 35 euros per month. This became their cheapest rate and a good wake-up call to the competition. Telefónica’s second brand gained many customers with this cheaper modality.

However, at the end of September they decided to say goodbye and the cheapest rate is no longer available for new registrations. Now, customers who want to join O2 by paying as little as possible will have to pay 38 euros to have 500 megabytes of fiber and 50 gigabytes on their mobile phone to browse.

Surprise improvement of its top mobile rate

O2 offered, at that time, two mobile rates. The first had 20 gigabytes and unlimited calls for 10 euros per month and the second with 100 gigabytes and unlimited calls for 20 euros per month. On October 16, the operator decided to improve this more expensive modality by adding more gigabytes to browse for free.

In total, users now they have 150 gigabytes in their rate, in addition to unlimited calls, in exchange for those 20 euros per month. However, not happy with this decision, a few days later they were going to launch a new mobile rate that was placed between both modalities.

New mobile rate and new additional

Aware of the difference between both rates, last week the new O2 mobile rate was launched to complete the offer. In this case, it was placed on an intermediate step in exchange for 15 euros per month. For that amount, O2 now offers us 75 gigabytes to browse and unlimited calls that are present in all modalities.

On the other hand, in the most complete fiber and mobile rate with 1GB of speed and 200 gigabytes on the mobile, we now have a new additional rate. Previously they could only add the additional 100 GB mobile plan to their rate for 15 euros, but now there is also the possibility of adding an additional line with 40 GB for only 10 euros per month.

Movistar TV arrives with a discount

And the final culmination of this crazy month of October came with the addition of television to O2’s offering. In this case, taking advantage of the fact that Movistar has now opened its Movistar Plus+ television to users of any operator, Telefónica’s second brand will be able to access a special price. Instead of the 14 euros that anyone would pay, At O2 we have the basic package for 12 euros per month.

This includes:

The best of sport, in Soccer the Movistar Plus+ match of LALIGA EA SPORTS (1st division) every day and the best Champions match, the big events of Tennis, and the best of basketball: with two matches from the Endesa League, Euroleague and NBA weekly. A large film catalog with a film premiere a day, the original Movistar Plus+ series and the best international series.