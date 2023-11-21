That scene from a movie that you remember so much is not a coincidence and that is because it has a main culprit: the music used.

Surely you have seen hundreds and hundreds of movies throughout your life, but some you remember better than others, not only because of the narrative or the presence of a specific actor or actress, but also for the soundtrack.

But we are not talking about music in general, but about some specific music that appears in certain scenes of some of the films that have marked your entire life, and we already tell you that it is not a coincidence.

And the film directors They have a secret weapon to manipulate all your memories and so that you never forget the scenes from their movies, and for this they use music.

And a study has discovered that music is strategically placed throughout movie scenes to make viewers remember the actions that happened.

This was discovered by psychology experts who have pointed out that music is necessary to advance the narrative, and also to provoke lasting memories in viewers.

This has been revealed by Libby Damjanovic, from Lund University, saying that music is key in films so that they last in our memory forever.

This is how they demonstrated it

To test it, they invited some participants to watch a comedy trailer in which a group listened to this same scene with a music happy, while the other group saw this same scene, but under sad music.

The results showed that those who saw the scene with sad music showed a recognition memory advantage for visual tests over the other group.

Specifically, it explains that “signals encoded with emotionally incongruent stimuli, such as happy music with images of sad expressions, trigger more memories than signals encoded with emotionally congruent stimuli, such as animated music with images of positive facial expressions,” The Conversation reports. .

“These effects appear to be relatively short-lived, and it has not yet been fully determined whether they can have any long-term impact beyond the few minutes of a movie trailer or movie scene,” he says.

“Ultimately, they are based on our previous experiences and stored in our long-term memory, ready and waiting for the next plot twist,” he adds.

“These are usually songs that have achieved great success and have recently appeared on the music charts. Therefore, they are easily exploited as an effective marketing hook, especially in movie trailers, where there is little time to make an impact on viewers,” he concludes.