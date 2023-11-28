You may be super happy right now to have a shiny new OLED TV purchased at a fantastic price for Black Friday, but we’re sorry to tell you that it’s already out of date, since we already know what the new ones look like. LG models for 2024 which will be presented next January at CES in Las Vegas.

LG OLED 2024: First details

Faithful to the nomenclature that they have maintained for years, the new LG OLED models will respond to the names of B4, C4 and G4. As always, there will be three different ranges that will reach different prices up to the highest of the Gallery (G) family.

The most striking thing about the news is that, almost about to enter December, how is it possible that we already have data on the next generation of televisions? The answer comes directly from AMD, and the giant passed the certification of its FreeSync technology, present in these new models, last September, and in the test documents, you can see images and details of the new Smart TVs .

144 Hz arrives

The OLED models that have passed the certification were 48, 55 and 77 inches (there was also an 85-inch LCD), and although the B4 model offered variable refresh rate VRR between 40Hz and 120 Hz, it was the C4 and G4 models that have attracted attention with a variable refresh rate of 40Hz and 144Hz.

This figure exceeds the current 120 Hz range that we can find in stores today, and could seek the attention of PC gamers, who are looking for the fastest possible refreshment on the screens. It should be noted that neither Xbox Series

The G4 will continue to have an anti-reflective screen

According to FlatPanelsHD, and reviewing the images, it seems that the G4 will maintain exclusive the use of panel MLA OLED in the same way that the current generation G3 did. This panel includes an anti-reflective finish, and also achieves better brightness and energy efficiency than the C4, so technically we are talking about a model slightly superior in features (hence its price is also higher).

When will they be presented?

This is nothing more than an oversight in an official document, and there are still many details to discover, so we will have to wait for LG’s official presentation. Like every year, it is normal for the manufacturer to present its new products a few days before the start of the CES in Las Vegas, so around January 2 we should already know the official characteristics of these new LG OLED TVs. As for prices, as usual, we will have to wait a few more months, but get the idea that they will range between 1,800 and 3,000 euros depending on models and sizes.

