A studio is offering the version of Resident Evil made with Unreal Engine 5. You can see the result right in this news.

The first Resident Evil caused more than one nightmare.

One of the most famous horror sagas in the world of video games is Resident Evil, which has already undergone a few remakes, such as the acclaimed Resident Evil 4. Surely you fondly remember those missions in the mansion, terrified and surrounded by zombies, dogs and other monsters that were trying to kill you. Well, Team Arklay’s studio is making a version of this first title but with Unreal Engine 5 and yes, as you have read in the headline, they have shown how their progress is going. The result is wonderful.

This team is the same one that plans to develop a remake of Dino Crisis, so by watching the video that we will leave you below, you will be able to get a small idea of ​​what that installment will also be like. The dedication and love they are putting into it is truly remarkable, in fact, the quality of the product is wonderful. Although as we say, this is something you can see for yourself a little further down, so don’t miss it.

This would be Resident Evil in Unreal Engine 5

Team Arklay’s has been developing this remake of Resident Evil in Unreal Engine for some time, in fact, it is not the first time they have shown their progress. A while ago they showed some images although now, with the video that will be just below these lines you will be able to appreciate the result much more. It’s not finished yet and they have confirmed that there is a lot of work left to do, but the improvement is more than noticeable, so it looks like there will be a great product if they can finally get it to market.

And we say if you can get it out because it wouldn’t be the first time that a large company orders the “cease and desist”, that is, the development of that work is completely stopped, since the team that is making said remake, in this case Team Arklay’s, does not have the necessary rights. Given this, it has been the people at Arklay’s themselves who would have no problem complying with this order, therefore, all that remains is to wait a little. Meanwhile, you can always enjoy the best games in the series.

Of course, if this order were to arrive one day, the hopes of seeing how they complete the remake of Dino Crisis would also be affected, since they would also be facing a Capcom franchise. Whatever the fate of this project, the truth is that the work they have done with the original Resident Evil is really enviable. We will be attentive to the next news so that you do not miss any details about it.

